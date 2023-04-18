US charges four Americans with aiding Kremlin efforts

The FBI signaled its interest in the alleged activities in a series of raids last summer, at which point authorities charged a Moscow man, Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, with working for years on behalf of Russian government officials to fund and direct fringe political groups in the United States. Among other targets, Ionov allegedly advised the political campaigns of two unidentified candidates for public office in Florida.

Federal authorities charged four Americans on Tuesday with roles in a malign campaign pushing pro-Kremlin propaganda in Florida and Missouri — expanding a previous case that charged a Russian operative with running illegal influence agents within the United States.

Ionov's influence efforts were allegedly directed and supervised by officers of the FSB, a Russian government intelligence service.

Now, authorities have added charges against four Americans who allegedly did Ionov’s bidding through groups including the African People’s Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement in Florida, Black Hammer in Georgia, and an unidentified political group in California — part of an effort to influence American politics.

Authorities said Ionov sought to use the groups to promote Russia’s occupation of part of Ukraine and the eventual invasion of that country in 2022.

The charged Americans are African People’s Socialist Party leaders Omali Yeshitela, Penny Joanne Hess, Jesse Nevel, and Augustus C. Romain Jr., all of whom reside or used to reside in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“Russia’s foreign intelligence service allegedly weaponized our First Amendment rights — freedoms Russia denies its own citizens — to divide Americans and interfere in elections in the United States,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said in a written statement. The Justice Department, he said, “will not hesitate to expose and prosecute those who sow discord and corrupt US elections in service of hostile foreign interests, regardless of whether the culprits are US citizens or foreign individuals abroad.”

The charges filed in federal court in Tampa accuse Ionov of running the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, which US officials say is funded by the Russian government and directed by FSB officers Aleksey Borisovich Sukhodolov and Yegor Sergeyevich Popov.

The three Russians and four Americans are charged with conspiring to have US citizens act as illegal, unregistered agents of the Russian government.

Separately Tuesday, the Justice Department filed another Russian influence case in the nation’s capital, accusing Natalia Burlinova, a Russian citizen, of conspiring with the FSB to recruit US academics and researchers to travel to Russia as part of a public diplomacy program called Meeting Russia. The program, authorities say, was funded by the Russian government and designed to promote Russian national interests.

WASHINGTON POST

Sheriff’s says racist recording is ‘complex’ situation

An Oklahoma sheriff’s office says a newspaper’s audio recording in which the sheriff and others are reportedly heard discussing killing two journalists and hanging Black people was illegal and predicted felony charges will be filed.

A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page — the agency’s first public comment since the comments by Sheriff Kevin Clardy and others were reported by the McCurtain Gazette-News — does not address the recorded discussion, but calls the situation “complex” and one “we regret having to address.”

The threatening comments by the officials that were recorded have sparked outrage and protests. Oklahoma’s GOP Governor Kevin Stitt and state Representative Eddy Dempsey, a Republican who represents the area, have called for Clardy and others to resign. NAACP leaders in Oklahoma also called for the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate.

The sheriff’s statement calls the past 72 hours “amongst the most difficult and disruptive in recent memory” and says the recording was altered and involves many victims.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Becerra violated Hatch Act, investigation finds

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra violated a law that restricts political activities of federal employees when he advocated for the election of Senator Alex Padilla, Democrat of California, at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute event in the fall, the Office of Special Counsel has determined.

In a letter Tuesday relaying the finding to President Biden, Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner said that Becerra had violated the Hatch Act when he spoke “in his official capacity” at the institute’s annual awards gala in September.

“The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from using their official authority or influence to affect the outcome of an election,” Kerner said. “In delivering his speech, Secretary Becerra impermissibly mixed his personal electoral preference with official remarks. While federal employees are permitted to express support for candidates when speaking in their personal capacity, the Hatch Act restricts employees from doing so when speaking as a government official.”

In a response to the findings, Becerra said he regretted what he described as an “inadvertent violation.”

WASHINGTON POST

Toddler squeezes through White House fence

WASHINGTON — A toddler on Tuesday earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion.

Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, who are responsible for security at the White House, walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the tot and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. Access to the complex was briefly restricted while officers conducted the reunification. Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

It may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height to roughly 13 feet in recent years after a series of security breaches. While taller, the new fence has an additional inch of space between pickets, for a total of 5½ inches between posts.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

House where GOP started moves again

Officials in Ripon, Wis., have moved the building where the Republican Party is said to have been founded across town to boost visibility as conservatives descend on the state for the GOP national convention next year.

Workers moved the Little White Schoolhouse to a different location Monday, WLUK-TV reported.

The Ripon Chamber of Commerce owns the building. The chamber’s executive director, Mandy Kimes, told the television station the new location will increase visibility and access as visitors arrive in the state for the GOP national convention in Milwaukee next summer. Ripon is about 85 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

“We really want to keep the Little White Schoolhouse as unaltered as possible,” Kimes said. “And so having this other location ... we’re going to be able to turn that into a visitors center where people can come in, have an experience, learn what they’re about to see and really enjoy it.”

The building has been moved six times in its history. Monday’s move was the first since 1951.

ASSOCIATED PRESS