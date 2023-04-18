How to defeat dark money

Bravo to the Globe for highlighting the antidemocratic Supreme Court decision Citizens United v. FEC (”Ways to combat dark money in Massachusetts politics,” Opinion, April 13).
Requiring super PACs to disclose contributions when raised may let us citizens know who is funding candidates in a more timely manner. And a ballot initiative enacting a limit on contributions to super PACs may lessen undue quid pro quo influence.
But dark money as it now exists disrupts every attempt at progress on issues such as climate change, income inequality, racial equity, gender equality, voting rights, gun control — indeed, everything we citizens care about. And we will never stanch its flow without overturning the disastrous 2010 Supreme Court decision on Citizens United. This will happen only if the nation passes a binding, two-part constitutional amendment now being proposed in the US House of Representatives as the We the People amendment, to affirm that corporations are not people and money is not speech.
Holly Newman
Jamaica Plain