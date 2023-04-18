How to defeat dark money

We will never stanch the flow of dark money into politics without overturning the disastrous 2010 Supreme Court decision on Citizens United. Mark Wilson

Bravo to the Globe for highlighting the antidemocratic Supreme Court decision Citizens United v. FEC (”Ways to combat dark money in Massachusetts politics,” Opinion, April 13).

Requiring super PACs to disclose contributions when raised may let us citizens know who is funding candidates in a more timely manner. And a ballot initiative enacting a limit on contributions to super PACs may lessen undue quid pro quo influence.