Is your blood stirred by the T’s $9.2 billion spending plan? No? Join the club.

If you had $9.2 billion to spend on the T, how would you spend it?

Now compare your ideas to how the T actually proposes to spend its funds over the next five years, a spending blueprint contained in its draft capital investment plan.

It contains hundreds of millions of dollars for things like bridge inspections, replacing signal equipment, and tie replacement — which, however important they may be, are not exactly the stuff of far-sighted, visionary leadership.

Transit advocates are grumbling about the document, according to a report last week in the Globe, accusing the state of putting too much emphasis on safety projects and not enough on system expansion.

After all, didn’t we just pass a tax hike that’s meant to bolster transportation? Aren’t we in the midst of housing and climate crises that call for far faster and more aggressive expansion of mass transit?

The plan’s tepid reception reflects the basic tension facing every public transit agency. Building new stations and service expansions make headlines and attract political support. But doing so at the expense of basic maintenance is unsustainable, as the T is now experiencing with a spate of safety lapses that regulators have ascribed at least in part to the agency “not effectively balancing safety-critical operations and maintenance activities with its efforts to deliver capital projects.” If the T once put too much emphasis on shiny new expansions, advocates now worry the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction.

Middleborough's new commuter rail station, part of the South Coast Rail project, pictured under construction in February. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

To be fair to the T, the plan does support the South Coast Rail expansion of the commuter rail to New Bedford and Fall River — a project that has been in the works for more than a decade, and will be no small accomplishment when it comes.

But the blueprint definitely fails the Daniel Burnham test.

What’s that, you ask? The 19th- and early-20th-century architect and planner Daniel Burnham infamously once advised, “Make no little plans; they have no magic to stir men’s blood.”

And as I’ve learned since starting the newsletter, citing Burnham’s quote is the transit equivalent of Godwin’s law: The longer any discussion goes on, the greater the likelihood that someone will cite Burnham to defend whatever proposal they happen to be backing.

The quote might be overused. But there’s something to it. And however important the projects in this proposed T capital plan may be, stirring they aren’t.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.