What’s in a name?

To Harvard, from Anonymous
On the question of whether Harvard should accept money from donor Ken Griffin, who supports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, I have a solution (”Harvard donor’s support for DeSantis angers students,” Page A1, April 13).
If a donor is moved to support Harvard or any other institution of art, medicine, education, etc., the institution should take the money but give no naming rights. This largess by the donor should not be paired with the naming of a building, a wing of a building, or of a school. One should give the financial support with no strings attached. We would eliminate the need to change names every several years, decades, or centuries. Give because you support the mission, not to have your name glorified. Whatever happened to the gracious donation by “Anonymous?”
Mimi Elmer
Cambridge
Donor University
As an alumnus of Harvard’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, I read with fascination and horror that my old school is to be named for a billionaire, Ken Griffin (”Harvard alum Griffin donates $300m,” Metro, April 12). This name change cost him $300 million. Griffin is taken with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and has also showered him with big dollars.
A few years from now, I foresee the following story in the Globe and Harvard Crimson: The Koch brothers and their various foundations give Harvard a billion dollars, eclipsing Griffin’s gift. How to honor the Kochs? It’s obvious, the university changes its name to Koch U.
A. David Wunsch
Belmont