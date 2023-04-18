What’s in a name?

To Harvard, from Anonymous

On the question of whether Harvard should accept money from donor Ken Griffin, who supports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, I have a solution (”Harvard donor’s support for DeSantis angers students,” Page A1, April 13).

If a donor is moved to support Harvard or any other institution of art, medicine, education, etc., the institution should take the money but give no naming rights. This largess by the donor should not be paired with the naming of a building, a wing of a building, or of a school. One should give the financial support with no strings attached. We would eliminate the need to change names every several years, decades, or centuries. Give because you support the mission, not to have your name glorified. Whatever happened to the gracious donation by “Anonymous?”