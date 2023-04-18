Advent of online sports betting in Massachusetts helped send the dollar numbers skyrocketing

Two, bettors showed an overwhelming preference — 96.5 percent vs. 3.5 percent — to bet online rather than visit one of the three sportsbooks in the state.

One, there’s a healthy appetite for sports betting in the state, with bettors ponying up more than half a billion dollars — $568,091,233 — last month.

Three findings popped out from the results of the first 22 days of online sports betting in Massachusetts.

And three, the combination of being local and spending heavily on advertising featuring local sports icons helped DraftKings grab 47 percent of the wagers made among the six online operators that launched March 10, according to last month’s figures released by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Trailing the $257-plus million bet with DraftKings was the $181-plus million wagered with nationwide market-share leader FanDuel, with 33 percent of the market.

That left 20 percent of the market to four others: BetMGM with 8.3 percent, Barstool with 5.4 percent, WynnBEt with 3.3 percent, and Caesars with 3 percent.

Nationwide, FanDuel has about 47 percent of the market with DraftKings at 27 percent, BetMGM at 11 percent, and all others below 10 percent, according to February figures from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG).

An EKG analysis Tuesday described the March numbers as “a very punchy opening month for Massachusetts,” noting that the adult per capita wagering figure of $165 in the state was higher than two other new sports betting states, Ohio ($123) and Maryland ($153). Citing digital advertising data from Pathmatics, the analysis suggested that “Boston was the most targeted media market among leading US online sports betting brands.”

Noting that BetMGM, Barstool, WynnBET, and Caesars will not try to match FanDuel and DraftKings’ customer acquisition attempts, the analysis stated, “We expect the DraftKings-FanDuel tandem to pedal-to-metal in Massachusetts in an effort to maintain — or even expand — their early share stranglehold.”

In February, when there was no online betting, the first month of wagering at the three casino sportsbooks saw $25.7 million bet, $542.4 million less than March.

On the brick-and-mortar front, the 3.5 percent wagered represented nearly $20 million, with Encore Boston Harbor capturing just over two-thirds of the action, Plainfield Park with close to 25 percent, and MGM Springfield with just over 8 percent.

The March sports betting revenue included the entire NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the most heavily bet multi-day event of the year in the US.

Retail sports betting launched in Massachusetts Jan. 31, prior to the heavily bet Super Bowl.

April’s numbers, expected to be released May 15, should provide the truest picture yet of the state’s sports betting industry by including a full month of online sports betting and no major sports betting events.

FanDuel generated more taxable gaming revenue than DraftKings ($16 million vs. $15.5 million) because of its larger “hold” percentage of the wagered dollars.

Together, the six online sports betting operators generated $9.1 million in taxes compared with $218,000-plus from the casinos.

Online operators are taxed at 20 percent, retail operators at 15 percent.

As far as casino-only tax collections, the three generated $29.5 million for the state.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.