Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron ‘questionable’ for Game 2 against the Panthers

Still, there is no guarantee that the top-line center will be cleared for his postseason debut in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged that Patrice Bergeron is “feeling better’ amid a bout of both illness and a nagging upper-body injury.

After toppling the Panthers in Game 1 on Monday night , the Bruins might be trudging ahead without their captain for at least another postseason tilt.

“He’s questionable for tomorrow,” Montgomery said of Bergeron’s availability.

Bergeron’s defensive acumen, playmaking from the slot, and on-ice leadership can’t be replicated.

But the Bruins’ depth across their forward corps has routinely kept them afloat when star talent has been sapped from the lineup.

Advertisement

Following Monday’s 3-1 victory over Florida, the Bruins are now 5-0-0 this season in games without Bergeron in the lineup, and a perfect 19-for-19 on the penalty kill.

Even though Bergeron wasn’t cleared for Boston’s playoff opener, Jake DeBrusk noted postgame that the future Hall of Famer was still at TD Garden and served as a useful resource.

“He was around,” DeBrusk said of Bergeron. “He was around all day and kind of talked to us before the game. He was watching here in the room. Obviously, such a presence. You can tell how bad he wants to be out there, and he can’t wait to get back in the mix.

“It’s one of those things where you can tell he’s itching to get back, and it’s one of those things that we take as a team, and it kind of gives you a boost seeing him around. … We want to do it for him.”

If Bergeron is not available to play in Game 2, Boston has a reliable fallback in Pavel Zacha.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.