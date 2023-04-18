Celtics dismantle Hawks again in what is becoming the very definition of toying with your opponent

Ah yes. In the event of a sweep, one certainly needs a broom.

“Going to visit with my old friend Dominique [Wilkins],’’ Max said early Tuesday evening. “I’ll probably go to my favorite shoe store, Friedman’s. Oh, and on Saturday I might have to go to the hardware store to buy a broom.’’

Cedric Maxwell, now part of the Celtics’ broadcast team, has plans when the Celtics play Games 3 and 4 against the Hawks in Atlanta this weekend.

The Celtics built another big lead (22 points) and beat the Hawks, 119-106, in Game 2 of their first-round, ho-hum playoff series. Derrick White scored 26 points for the Green and Jayson Tatum was good for 29. Games 3 and 4 are Friday and Sunday, respectively, at the State Farm Center in Atlanta. If form holds, Boston’s next home game will be Game 1 of the conference semifinals, probably against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Extending this bowser of a first-round series to five or six games would be hoop malpractice. The Hawks are a .500 team (41-41) that somehow beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament and demonstrated all of their mediocrity in Games 1 and 2 against the talent-laden Celtics.

The C’s raced to a 30-point lead in the first half of Game 1 and led by as many as 32 en route to a 112-99 victory. Boston’s rookie coach Joe Mazzulla used only eight players in that game and I asked him if he had any regrets about that decision, given that his regulars allowed the lead to be trimmed to 12 in the second half.

“What did you want us to do — push the lead to 52?” Mazzulla asked.

“Yeah,’’ I offered.

I mean, these are the Hawks.

Atlanta’s best player, Trae Young, had a dreadful Game 1 (5-for-18 shooting, 16 points, minus-14) as the Hawks made only 5 of 29 3-pointers. Rebounding is Atlanta’s strength, but the Celts pounded the Hawks, 58-45, on the boards.

Former Missouri and Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was named coach of the Hawks Feb. 26 and said he’s only had about 12 practices with this team.

Appraising Game 2 before tipoff, he offered, “It’s a road game and it’s hard, and Boston’s pretty good.’’

Despite these factors, the lethargic Celtics let the Hawks shoot to a 22-11 lead in the early minutes. This is when Mazzulla inserted Robert Williams III and Boston went on a 14-0 run to take the lead for keeps. White finished the quarter spectacularly, with a steal, reverse layup, and blocked shot. The block set up Malcolm Brogdon’s buzzer-beating half-court banker that gave the Celtics a 28-25 lead after one.

Mazzulla stayed with the eight-man rotation and Boston pushed its lead to 15 (61-46). Atlanta outrebounded the Celtics in the first half and made 9 of 24 threes, but still trailed, 61-49, at intermission.

Tatum had 18 points and made 8 of 12 floor shots in the first two quarters. The Celtics shot 54 percent in the half.

The lead never got to 32 like in Game 1, but again, nothing felt competitive. An Al Horford three midway through the third made it 79-59. It took four minutes for the Hawks to cut that lead in half.

With 21 seconds left in the third, and Boston’s lead down to 8, Mazzulla actually called a timeout. Atlanta was able to cut the margin to 8 in the fourth, but it was back to 22 with 2:16 left.

This is the very definition of toying with your opponent. When the young and hungry Hawks make their runs, the Celtics never feel threatened.

A path to the basket is always there. The C’s even roll out Globetrotter moves from time to time. Before the series is over, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Marcus Smart tossing a bucket of water, which turns out to be confetti.

Game 3 is Friday and will be opposite Bruins-Panthers Game 3 on the big flat screen. Only diehard Green Teamers will tune in for more of this.

I told Max I’ll meet him at Ace Hardware in Atlanta Saturday.

