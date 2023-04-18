fb-pixel Skip to main content
Follow along as the Celtics take on the Hawks in Game 2

By Adam Himmelsbach, Gary Washburn and Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated April 18, 2023
Marcus Smart keeps the ball away from Bogdan Bogdanovic after throwing an elbow in Game 1.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Celtics are up 1-0 on the Hawks enter Tuesday’s Game 2 at TD Garden.

The Hawks got the Celtics’ attention by gobbling up 22 offensive rebounds in their play-in tournament win over the Heat. At practices the past week, Boston has focused on limiting Atlanta’s second chances, and it did a fine job in Saturday’s Game 1 win.

The Hawks grabbed 23.3 percent of all available offensive rebounds, below their season average of 28.9.

“I think we did a good job,” Celtics center Al Horford said. “It’s something that has to be a constant for us. We understand that second-chance points are big for them so we have to be good, we have to continue to box out and do a good job on that end.”

Tip-off is 7 p.m.

Game 3 is on Friday at State Farm Arena.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach. Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.

