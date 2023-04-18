Follow along as the Celtics take on the Hawks in Game 2

The Celtics are up 1-0 on the Hawks enter Tuesday’s Game 2 at TD Garden.

The Hawks got the Celtics’ attention by gobbling up 22 offensive rebounds in their play-in tournament win over the Heat. At practices the past week, Boston has focused on limiting Atlanta’s second chances, and it did a fine job in Saturday’s Game 1 win.

The Hawks grabbed 23.3 percent of all available offensive rebounds, below their season average of 28.9.