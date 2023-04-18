Christian Vázquez comes home to Fenway, this time with the Twins

For the players and their families, the ballpark becomes a second home.

Spring training starts in February and the playoffs usually end on the doorstep of November. There are long nights, early mornings, and emotions that range from joy to heartbreak.

So while Christian Vázquez was in New York playing for the Twins against the Yankees over the weekend, his wife and two sons stayed with Alex Cora and his family in Boston.

Gaby Vázquez is good friends with Cora’s partner, Angelica Feliciano, so it made perfect sense, even if four little boys running around the same house created a bit of chaos.

“They’re family,” Cora said.

That was the word Vázquez chose, too. The sturdy catcher signed with the Red Sox in 2008 as a draft pick from Puerto Rico who was so raw the team initially sent him to their academy in the Dominican Republic.

It was the start of 15 years in the same uniform until Vázquez was traded to the Astros last August for two prospects.

“This is my family. It means a lot,” Vázquez said Tuesday before the Twins played the Red Sox. “This team saw me growing. A lot of good memories. We won a World Series here. That means everything.”

Vázquez was stunned when he was traded, especially with the Sox being in Houston at the time. But he settled into his role backing up Martín Maldonado and helped the Astros win the World Series.

That led to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Twins.

“I’m so proud of him,” Cora said. “I don’t think a few years ago people saw that kind of contract for him. He earned it.”

Vázquez received four multi-year offers. But there was no engagement with the Sox, who were satisfied with their duo of Reese McGuire and Connor Wong.

Vázquez wasn’t miffed. He initially hoped to return to Boston but was ready for something new after the World Series. The Twins, who have a deep rotation and a talented lineup, offered him both financial security and a path to winning a third World Series.

“It’s awesome to be here,” said Vázquez, who had an .831 OPS in his first 12 games for his new team. “Great pitching staff, great bullpen. The staff we have is very special. It’s fun.”

In watching video of the Twins while preparing for the three-game series, Cora took note of how well Vázquez has been playing.

“It’s not that I took him for granted,” Cora said.” But you see him now and you’re like, ‘Oof, there’s a lot of good things that this guy can do.’ He’s becoming a leader.”

Vázquez got a lift to Fenway Park from Kiké Hernández before the game. But this time he turned left to walk to the visitor’s clubhouse — where he had never stepped foot before.

“Weird,” Vázquez said. “But it’s cool to be back here and see the fans and everybody.”

As close as their families have been, Vázquez maintained a professional, arms-length relationship with Cora. He’s old-school in that sense. It wasn’t until last spring that he felt comfortable sitting courtside at a Celtics game with Cora and that was only because his wife was insistent they should go.

“Special person and a special player,” Cora said. “The most talented? No. And he’s the first one to admit that. But of all the guys I’ve been able to coach, [he] invested in himself with nutrition, swing [coaches]. All the stuff that you have to do to become that guy, he does it.”

The Sox paid tribute to Vázquez with a highlight video before the second inning. He tipped his batting helmet to the cheering fans and patted his heart.

It was the perfect way to tie up any loose ends. Sometimes when you’re family, you just come for a visit.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.