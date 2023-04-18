Darius Garland paces Cavaliers past Knicks to tie series

Garland scored 15 points in the second quarter, when Cleveland tightened down defensively and dominated New York, forcing nine turnovers on the way to opening a 20-point halftime lead. The Cavs pushed their lead to 29 in the fourth.

Darius Garland scored 32 points, 26 while setting an aggressive tone for Cleveland in the first half, and the Cavaliers evened their Eastern Conference playoff series against visiting New York at one game apiece with a 107-90 victory Tuesday night.

New York was still down 23 and playing its starters when Julius Randle was hit in the air by Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a dunk with 2:22 left. Randle fell hard to the floor, and after getting up, exchanged words with several Cavs players and coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Caris LeVert scored 24 points off the bench and Donovan Mitchell added 17 and a career playoff-high 13 assists for the Cavs, who were much more physical than in Game 1 and went toe to toe with the Knicks.

Randle scored 22 points and Jalen Brunson added 20 for New York, which got the split it needed in rowdy Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to head home for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

Herro to have surgery

Heat guard Tyler Herro said he will undergo surgery Friday for his broken right hand and likely won’t return this postseason unless his team wins the Eastern Conference title.

Herro said Tuesday the injury requires 4-6 weeks of recovery. The conference finals start in mid-May and Game 1 of the NBA Finals is June 1.

Herro said the extent of his rehabilitation likely meant he could return closer to the NBA Finals rather than the conference finals.

Herro’s injury leaves the Heat without their third-leading scorer behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists during the regular season.

