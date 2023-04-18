Eliud Kipchoge explains what went wrong in his first attempt at the Boston Marathon

“I tried to do the necessary but it was not working. So I put my mind to run in a comfortable pace and just to finish,” Kipchoge said Tuesday at a day-after news conference.

“My left leg was not coming up any more, that’s where the problem is,” said the Kenyan world record-holder, who placed a shocking sixth, nearly three and half minutes behind victor Evans Chebet .

It wasn’t the rainy weather, he said. It wasn’t the hilly course, it wasn’t the pace. What ended Eliud Kipchoge’s bid to win the Boston Marathon on Monday was an upper leg issue after 18 miles that caused him to drop from the front to the back of the lead pack as they headed into the Newton hills.

Out of contention with six miles to go, Kipchoge might have abandoned the race to avoid injuring himself before an Olympic year.

“A lot was going on in my mind but I say, hey, I can’t quit,” he said. “They say it’s important to win but it’s great to participate and finish.”

The question now is where he goes from here. Kipchoge said he ‘absolutely’ wants another shot at Boston but it likely wouldn’t happen next year since the date is fewer than four months before the Paris Olympics, where he’ll be shooting for an unprecedented third gold medal in the men’s marathon.

Winning the New York City Marathon is another of his goals but he wouldn’t say whether he’ll take on the challenge in November.

“I don’t know yet,” said Kipchoge, who customarily sees how he recovers physically and mentally from one 26-miler before planning for another. “The outcome from yesterday destabilized everything. I need to go back and re-arrange again.”

