EMass girls’ softball: With a program-record 4 homers, North Attleborough’s Kelly Colleran headlines Players of the Week

Kelly Colleran, North Attleborough — Where to start? How about Tuesday: a program-record 4 homers, 9 RBIs, plus 14 strikeouts in a 12-3 Hockomock win over Foxborough. In a 7-0 victory over Milford, she struck out 19 with a homer and two RBIs. Against Stoughton, in an 8-0 victory, he racked up 16 strikeouts, two homers and four RBIs.

Abby Bettencourt, Peabody — The junior fired a 15-strikeout no-hitter in a 13-0 win over Northeastern rival Swampscott. Two days later, she went 4 for 4 at the plate and held conference foe Masconomet hitless with two walks over six innings.

Athena Alexopoulos, Norwood — The senior captain blasted a walk-off base hit, giving the Mustangs the upper hand in a 6-5 win over Tri-Valley Large Division foe Holliston.

Alyssa Collins, Minuteman — The freshman won her third outing of the season in an 8-5 win over Mystic Valley Tuesday evening, adding a two-run homer. Also, she recorded a two-hit shutout in a 22-0 Commonwealth win over Nashoba Tech.

Liv Imbimbo, Shawsheen — The sophomore rapped three hits and had three RBIs to start the week in a 12-0 win over Commonwealth rival Northeast. She added another four hits against Lowell Catholic in an 11-7 victory.

Bridget Mulkeen, Westwood — The sophomore kicked off the week with her second shutout of the season in a 6-0 Tri-Valley victory over Ashland, fanning 16 batters through seven innings and going 4 for 4 at the plate.

Mya Perron, Beverly — The senior knocked in eight runs with a double, triple, and homer in a Northeastern 13-1 victory over Winthrop.





