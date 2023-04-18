fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' SOFTBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ softball: With a program-record 4 homers, North Attleborough’s Kelly Colleran headlines Players of the Week

By Julia Yohe Globe Correspondent,Updated April 18, 2023, 1 hour ago
Kelly Colleran, who clubbed seven homers in three games this past week for North Attleborough, took her powerful swing to the Shot for Life Home Run Derby at Austin Prep last September.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Athena Alexopoulos, Norwood — The senior captain blasted a walk-off base hit, giving the Mustangs the upper hand in a 6-5 win over Tri-Valley Large Division foe Holliston.

Abby Bettencourt, Peabody — The junior fired a 15-strikeout no-hitter in a 13-0 win over Northeastern rival Swampscott. Two days later, she went 4 for 4 at the plate and held conference foe Masconomet hitless with two walks over six innings.

Kelly Colleran, North Attleborough — Where to start? How about Tuesday: a program-record 4 homers, 9 RBIs, plus 14 strikeouts in a 12-3 Hockomock win over Foxborough. In a 7-0 victory over Milford, she struck out 19 with a homer and two RBIs. Against Stoughton, in an 8-0 victory, he racked up 16 strikeouts, two homers and four RBIs.

Advertisement

Alyssa Collins, Minuteman — The freshman won her third outing of the season in an 8-5 win over Mystic Valley Tuesday evening, adding a two-run homer. Also, she recorded a two-hit shutout in a 22-0 Commonwealth win over Nashoba Tech.

Liv Imbimbo, Shawsheen — The sophomore rapped three hits and had three RBIs to start the week in a 12-0 win over Commonwealth rival Northeast. She added another four hits against Lowell Catholic in an 11-7 victory.

Bridget Mulkeen, Westwood — The sophomore kicked off the week with her second shutout of the season in a 6-0 Tri-Valley victory over Ashland, fanning 16 batters through seven innings and going 4 for 4 at the plate.

Mya Perron, Beverly — The senior knocked in eight runs with a double, triple, and homer in a Northeastern 13-1 victory over Winthrop.


Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @juliacyohe.

Boston Globe video