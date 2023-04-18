MLB to test three more rule changes, including installing a designated pinch runner

Major League Baseball isn’t done tinkering with potential rule changes. The league announced a series of experimental rules Tuesday that will be used in the Atlantic League this season, including a designated pinch runner, a “double-hook” designated hitter rule, and further limitations on a pitcher’s ability to make pickoff moves.

The designated pinch runner rule allows a player who is not in the starting lineup to be used at any point of the game as a substitute baserunner. The player who was subbed out, as well as the pinch runner, would still be able to return to the game.

The “double-hook” designated hitter rule allows teams to use the DH throughout the game as long as the starting pitcher throws at least five innings. If that doesn’t occur, the team loses its DH and the pitcher’s spot would bat for the remainder of the game. The rule was also used in the Atlantic League last season.