Peabody softball star Logan Lomasney’s diamond roots run deep

As Steve Lomasney stayed involved with the game and founded Show New England, an AAU program, Logan’s childhood revolved around the diamond.

Her father, Steve , a football and baseball stalwart at Peabody High, was drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 1995 MLB Draft. As a toddler in 2006, Logan went to her father’s games in Louisville, Ky. and Rochester, N.Y., when he played for the AAA affiliates of the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins.

“When I was 10 years old and listening to him coach his teams, I learned so much from just sitting there,” said Lomasney, now a junior at Peabody High. “I used to go with him at 7 a.m. and we wouldn’t get back until midnight and those were the best days of my life.”

She soaked in all of the knowledge when she was running batting cages as a child.

A 5-foot-10-inch shortstop for the Peabody softball team (3-1), which is ranked 10th in this week’s Globe Top 20, Lomasney boasts a .583 batting average, a .643 on base percentage, four home runs, and eight RBIs through four games.

“She had always been a sports girl,” her father said. “It was never dolls, it was footballs, basketballs, playing catch and ground balls. Me being around it myself, having the career that I had, always being around and watching sports, she’s taken to it. She loves it. Her being around it early and often, it definitely has translated into her career.”

A standout basketball player, Lomasney balances playing the sports that she loves. A two-time Northeastern Conference MVP on the hardwood, she averaged 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this past winter.

At age 12, making her second trip to the Little League Softball New England Championships, Lomasney batted .600 after failing to record a hit against the best in a region the year prior.

“That’s probably the best hitting I’ve seen her do,” said Steve. “It’s not like you’re playing local towns, you’re playing the best in the Northeast. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, she’s really good.’ That was probably my ‘aha’ moment for knowing how good she was.”

Logan Lomasney is hitting .583 for the Peabody softball team this season. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Lomasney is a key cog for a Peabody squad headlined by junior Abby Bettencourt, the two-time Northeastern Conference MVP. Lomasney and Bettencourt lead a dedicated and close-knit Tanner team that fell in the Division 1 championship game a season ago.

“To see her mental approach locked in, stronger than ever, and the physical game, her line drive hits are going out [of the park],” said fifth-year Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri.

Palmieri, a 2009 Peabody graduate who played at UMass and Merrimack College, instills a vibrant atmosphere while maintaining lofty ambitions for her team. She frequently attends events of her players in other sports.

“She’s definitely my favorite softball coach that I’ve ever had,” said Lomasney. “When you have a coach that’s positive and teaches you what you need to learn while also making it fun, it makes everyone happy.”

A mature leader with a warm demeanor, she maintains a regimented schedule. Prior to each game, she trains with her father, practicing the same hitting routine before grabbing a strawberry acai lemonade from Starbucks.

“If I’m doing something wrong, he’s going to be critical of that, but it’s always constructive criticism,” said Lomasney. “I look forward to that. When I was younger, I didn’t want to hear that but as I’ve grown older, I love it and I’m happy to have someone that can teach me in a way that I believe is the best way that I can learn.”

Once the game begins, Steve sits beyond the center field fence in a folding chair. Whether he’s chatting with fellow parents or watching intently, he’s doing one of his favorite activities: watching Logan play softball.

“It’s pretty fun and it’s definitely rewarding,” he said. “She’s earned everything she’s gotten because she’s worked really, really hard. It’s a really proud moment.”

Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri keeps things light at practice. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Correspondent Julia Yohe contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.