Red Sox show extra effort to turn tables on Twins with 5-4 victory in 10th inning

With two outs, Alex Verdugo wrapped a single to right, just short of the Pesky Pole. The ball hit off the side of the right field wall, and the Twins challenged. But the play was upheld, resulting in the Sox’ first walkoff win of the season.

One extra inning, to be exact, that coincided with Fenway boos after John Schreiber couldn’t find the plate in the 10th, followed by profound cheers when the Red Sox walked it off in unprecedented and wonky fashion.

The three-run inning and 5-4 Sox win came with a Reese McGuire two-run single to tie it. But more importantly, this Sox victory had a Chris Sale stamp on it.

Advertisement

Hitters had feasted on Sale in 2023. The Orioles put up seven runs in three innings against the lefthander, spoiling an Opening Day weekend that Sale had not experienced since 2019.

After a so-so start against the Tigers, Sale fell flat against the Rays last week, yielding five runs in just four innings.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

No doubt, finding a rhythm can be hard for a pitcher that has spent much of 3½ years on the injured list. At the start of the season, Sale joked that he was 34 years old, but his arm was 31. That, of course, isn’t true. Father Time always ticks.

But for at least one start Tuesday night at Fenway, Sale stopped the clock, showing the baseball world what it had been missing.

Sale steamrolled his way through the Twins’ lineup in six innings, allowing just three hits and one run on a Carlos Correa sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Sale’s 11 strikeouts represented his highest total since striking out 12 against Cleveland on Aug. 13, 2019. That day was also the last time Sale would pitch that season, as he would undergo Tommy John surgery the following spring.

Advertisement

The Red Sox hitters, however, didn’t give Sale much help. Verdugo roped a leadoff double against Sonny Gray in the first, and shortly thereafter, Rafael Devers hit an RBI single up the middle. But that would be it.

The Red Sox had runners on second and third that inning but couldn’t cash in. Through seven innings the Red Sox left nine runners on base and were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

The Twins broke the tie in the top of the seventh inning when Max Kepler hit a no-doubt solo shot to right field off Josh Winckowski, making it a 2-1 game.

The Sox tied it in the eighth thanks to a single, another catcher’s interference, an error, and a fielder’s choice.

The Twins scored two runs in the 10th inning off Kenley Jansen without benefit of a hit. The Sox loaded the bases to start the 10th, thanks to the imaginary runner, a dropped third strike wild pitch, and a walk.

McGuire single tied the game with a single to left and Jarren Duran, who was just called up Monday, singled to load the bases.

Rob Refsnyder grounded into a double play, erasing Triston Casas at the plate, but leaving runners at second and third for Verdugo, who ended it.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.