Game 18: Twins at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Sox had a chance to sweep the Angels, but dropped the finale 5-4 . Fortunately, it did not draw much attention, as the entire region, and, dare I say, the universe, was overwhelmed by a serious case of marathon fever .

After taking three of four against the Angels, the Red Sox welcome the Twins to Fenway for a three-game series.

Next up is a Minnesota squad that sits atop the American League Central despite dropping two in a row to the Yankees.

Chris Sale, who has allowed 16 runs while throwing just 12 innings in three starts, will get the nod for the Sox. The Twins will counter with Sonny Gray, who looks to improve to 3-0.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

TWINS (10-6): TBA

Pitching: RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.53 ERA)

RED SOX (8-9): TBA

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (1-1, 11.25 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Twins vs. Sale: Byron Buxton 3-15, Carlos Correa 4-19, Nick Gordon 0-2, Ryan Jeffers 1-2, Max Kepler 1-3, Christian Vázquez 0-3

Red Sox vs. Gray: Rafael Devers 2-10, Kiké Hernández 0-3, Rob Refsnyder 0-2, Raimel Tapia 0-1, Justin Turner 3-8, Alex Verdugo 1-3

Stat of the day: The Red Sox are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for most runs allowed in the first inning this season with 23.

Notes: Red Sox relievers have allowed two runs over 18 ⅓ innings in the last four games (13 hits, two walk, 17 strikeouts). … 13 of the Sox’ first 17 games have been decided by three runs or fewer. ... Sale has recorded at least six strikeouts in each of his three starts, but allowed six runs (five earned) over four innings on Wednesday in a loss at Tampa Bay. He is 11-6 with a 3.91 ERA in 29 career appearances (21 starts) against Minnesota, having gone 3-0 with a 2.64 ERA in his past five starts vs. the Twins dating back to 2017. … Gray is 0-4 with an 8.02 ERA in six appearances (five starts), and is 1-7 with a 6.80 ERA in 10 career outings (nine starts) against the Red Sox. … Donovan Solano, who is playing first base with Joey Gallo out due to a right intercostal strain, is batting .366 during an 11-game hitting streak.

