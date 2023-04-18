Revolution add veteran defender Ben Sweat

The well-traveled Sweat, who will be joining his sixth MLS club, has made 121 MLS regular-season appearances (106 starts) and has totaled 14 assists in league play. The 31-year-old signed with Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2022 campaign and made 25 appearances over two seasons, with three assists. He was waived in April.

“Ben Sweat is an experienced defender in our league, and his arrival adds depth and versatility to our roster,” said Revolution sporting director and coach Bruce Arena.

In addition, MLS officials announced disciplinary against Revolution midfielder Dylan Borrero for failing to leave the field in what they described as “a timely and orderly manner” in the 65th minute of New England’s match against the Columbus Crew April 15. He was fined an undisclosed amount.

