Some NFL team will get a dynamo in Texas A&M running back Devon Achane

Built in the mold of a traditional third-down back, the 5-foot-8-inch, 188-pounder has the quickness to both bolt through tiny interior seams (he excelled in Texas A&M’s inside zone scheme) and to bounce outside when there’s no immediate daylight.

One of the most dynamic players of this entire NFL draft class, Achane flashes the qualities the Patriots covet: speed, vision, and versatility.

The Aggie burner has elite acceleration but also the ability to downshift and change directions, often leaving defenders flat-footed and grasping at air.

Achane also has top-notch receiving skills both out of the backfield and when lined up in the slot. He has soft hands, catches the ball smoothly, and tucks it away quickly.

His vision shows up again in the open field, where he patiently (not always easy when you’re this fast) follows his blocks before dashing to the house.

“I feel like I can run all types of routes for a running back and a receiver,” Achane said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “So, I feel like my hands are pretty precise. I feel like I’m consistent.”

Another key to being a successful all-purpose back is pass protection, and Achane shows promise here. Despite his comparative lack of size (considering the behemoths he must take on), Achane is a willing blocker who will stick his nose in the dirty areas. He’ll miss some assignments but likely will gain more consistency with more coaching.

Blocking was a subject that NFL evaluators quizzed Achane about during his combine chats.

“You go in there and they teach you their pass protection,” he said. “You repeat it back to them. So, I feel like I did a good job doing that.”

Achane also offers excellent special teams value as a kick returner — he returned two for touchdowns — and as a gunner on the punt coverage unit.

“I’m willing to do everything I can to help my team win,” he said.

Achane led the Southeastern Conference and was fourth in the FBS with an average of 161 all-purpose yards per game.

Another nugget that will endear Achane to the Patriots (and every other NFL squad): He had just two fumbles in his three seasons in College Station.

Though the Patriots have good depth in the running back room, there’s a high injury rate at the position, so adding another body — especially with 11 picks in the pipeline — is just smart business.

Here’s a look at some of the other top running backs available in the draft.

Bijan Robinson, Texas. Projected round: 1.

The most complete back in the draft, the unanimous All-American rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 314 yards and 2 TDs in 2022 ... Is extremely light on his feet (especially considering his 5-11, 215-pound frame) and strings together multiple moves seamlessly ... Can absolutely wear down a defense ... He changes directions smoothly — a skill likely developed from his obsession with watching Barry Sanders highlight videos ... Will need to improve his blocking ... Fun fact: Has his own condiment line called “Bijan Mustardson.”

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama. Projected round: 2.

An explosive dude who is a threat to score from anywhere at any time, the 5-9, 199-pound Gibbs rushed for 926 yards and 15 TDs and caught 44 passes for 444 yards and 8 scores in his lone season with the Tide after two years at Georgia Tech (1,206 rushing yards, 8 TDs) ... Has excellent presnap recognition and instincts ... Gibbs has very soft and reliable hands (just one drop) as a receiver ... Very willing blocker ... Will need to put on some bulk, but that will happen quickly ... Fun fact: Played darts for the first time (and won) during his combine meeting with the Cowboys.

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA. Projected round: 2-3.

The prized recruit of Michigan’s 2019 class, he led the Wolverines in rushing as freshman (726 yards and a freshman-record 11 TDs), then opted out after a down sophomore year ... The 6-foot, 214-pounder put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for his home-state Bruins, including a 1,359-yard, 14-TD campaign in 2022 ... Solid receiver with 75 catches for 589 yards in four seasons with both schools ... Fun fact: High school teammates with Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft.

Tyjae Spears, Tulane. Projected round: 3.

A 5-9, 201-pound water bug, Spears’s quickness and escapability really pop on tape ... He’s hard to corral and rarely absorbs direct hits ... Spears runs low and with excellent vision and balance ... Collected 2,910 rushing yards on 427 carries (that’s a healthy 6.8-yard average) with 31 TDs for his Green Wave career ... Also caught 48 passes for 564 yards ... Fun fact: Was named Senior Bowl practice player of the week by NFL scouts.

Tank Bigsby, Auburn. Projected round: 3.

A big-boy back, the 5-11, 210-pound Bigsby plays bully ball and thrives on contact ... Consistently dips his shoulder and drives into opponents ... Led the Tigers in rushing three straight seasons (2,903 yards and 25 TDs in 35 career games) ... Missed only one game in college ... Needs to develop some patience and let his blockers go to work ... A decent receiver with nice post-catch moves ... Fun fact: Cartavious was given the nickname Tank at age 2 because of his rowdy nature.

Best of the rest: DeWayne McBride, Alabama-Birmingham; Roschon Johnson, Texas; Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh; Zach Evans, Ole Miss; Kendre Miller, Texas Christian.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.