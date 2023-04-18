Watch: Malcolm Brogdon hits thrilling half-court buzzer-beater to give the Celtics the lead at the end of the first quarter

Malcolm Brogdon was in perfect position to retrieve the ball after Derrick White swatted Trae Young’s shot in the closing moments of the first quarter.

Then, he sprinted to half court and banked in a heave from just in front of Lucky’s shoes on the Celtics logo at the buzzer.

The 42-foot shot gave the Celtics a 3-point lead. Boston erased an 11-point first-quarter deficit, and Brogdon’s basket broke a 25-25 tie.