Celtics

Watch: Malcolm Brogdon hits thrilling half-court buzzer-beater to give the Celtics the lead at the end of the first quarter

By Khari Thompson Boston.com Staff,Updated April 18, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Malcolm Brogdon's successful half-court heave was one of the highlights of the first half for the Celtics.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Malcolm Brogdon was in perfect position to retrieve the ball after Derrick White swatted Trae Young’s shot in the closing moments of the first quarter.

Then, he sprinted to half court and banked in a heave from just in front of Lucky’s shoes on the Celtics logo at the buzzer.

The 42-foot shot gave the Celtics a 3-point lead. Boston erased an 11-point first-quarter deficit, and Brogdon’s basket broke a 25-25 tie.

The shot sent TD Garden into a frenzy and gave the Celtics a lift following a sluggish start.

Boston took off from there in the second quarter, carrying a 61-49 lead into halftime.

Brogdon hit all four of his free throws in the first half and got Robert Williams III involved with a couple of inside looks. But, the Sixth Man of the Year finalist was ice cold from the field, missing his first four shots until the buzzer-beater.

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.

