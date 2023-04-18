With a tip of the cap to his defense, Bridgewater-Raynham’s Jack Ritchie no-hits Dartmouth

“I was just trying to throw strikes and let my defense do the work,” Ritchie said. “I couldn’t have asked for better support from our defense.”

Ritchie fired a no-hitter Tuesday morning against Dartmouth, striking out just two and inducing soft contact for seven innings, as the No. 10 Trojans earned a 4-0 win in the first round of the Plymouth North Baseball Tournament.

PLYMOUTH — Sidelined all of last season with a broken elbow, Bridgewater-Raynham junior righthander Jack Ritchie is rounding into form.

Ritchie walked two and hit a batter but faced just two over the minimum after erasing the first baserunner with a double play in the third inning. He needed just 68 pitches to get through the outing.

He focused on his fastball command while mixing in his offspeed pitches, cruising through the outing without ever allowing a runner to reach scoring position. It marked a big win for the Trojans (6-1), who suffered their first loss of the year Monday afternoon, 1-0 against Mansfield, but immediately bounced back.

“It’s hard going the next day because there’s no practice in between,” Ritchie said. “But we fought back today.”

At the plate, Luke Barry drove in a pair for the Trojans while Owen King went 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.

“It’s special to be a part of something like that,” B-R second-year coach Mike Connolly said. “When you put the ball on the ground and you let your defense do the work, good things can happen.”

The Bridgewater-Raynham baseball team celebrated their 4-0 win -- and Jack Ritchie's no-hitter Tuesday morning in Plymouth. DebeeTlumacki

Plymouth North 6, Silver Lake 0 — Francis Comeau fired five one-hit innings, striking out 10 to lead the No. 17 Eagles (5-1) past No. 16 Silver Lake (4-2) in the other semifinal of the Plymouth North Tournament.

George Slauson drove in three, including a two-run single in the third, and Michael Hannon added an RBI single for the Eagles. Slauson drove in the game’s first run with a double in the first, and the Eagles never relinquished the lead.

Comeau — making his first start of the year after a shutout relief appearance in an earlier loss to Silver Lake — scattered four walks across his outing but showcased command and power with his fastball, constantly using it as a putaway pitch.

“He’s a good kid, he’s a leader,” Plymouth North coach Dwayne Follette said of Comeau. “His fastball was good today. If you take away the walks, he pitched great.”

Cody Quinn pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Plymouth North to finish off the shutout.

The Eagles face No. 10 Bridgewater-Raynham in the final Thursday at 1.