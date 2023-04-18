McCarthy and Zelensky discuss US support for the war

McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that he had a “good conversation” with Zelenskyy, but neither he nor his office gave any additional details about the conversation.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he thanked McCarthy “for the unflagging bipartisan support” for the Ukrainian war effort, and he repeated requests for F-16 fighter jets, long-range weapons and additional artillery.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday about Kyiv’s ongoing counteroffensive against Russia, amid a growing debate among Republicans about the future of U.S. support for Ukraine.

For Zelenskyy, the call with the person second in line to the U.S. presidency was an important demonstration of solidarity with Washington, Ukraine’s most powerful ally. It took place on the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly toured areas near the front lines, in a show of bravado that highlighted Moscow’s commitment to staying in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The call was also an important gesture for McCarthy, coming at a time when several GOP House members, including some of his close political allies, are calling for the United States to stop funding the Ukrainian war effort.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told reporters Tuesday that funding for Ukraine would be one of the first things she would want to see cut in the budget, noting that “we have absolutely no business fighting” that war. She blamed U.S. support for causing inflation and helping put the world “on the verge of a nuclear Holocaust.”

McCarthy, who formed an alliance with Greene that proved pivotal in his long battle to claim the speaker’s gavel earlier this year, has not fully embraced her views about the war in Ukraine. But he has warned that the GOP would not permit writing a “blank check” for continued Ukraine funding.

Last year, Congress passed legislation requiring increased accountability for funds and weapons sent to Ukraine, including reports from inspectors general. In his address, Zelenskyy said he told McCarthy that “every dollar invested in that strength is fully transparent and accountable to our partners.”

Advertisement

He also added that he invited McCarthy to visit Ukraine.

McCarthy has not yet traveled to wartime Ukraine, but he expressed some openness Tuesday to taking Zelenskyy up on his invitation, noting: “I’ve been to Ukraine before, and I will go again.”