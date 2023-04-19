After a nine-year pause, Nickel Creek is flowing again

“We needed to become adult people without having each other’s constant company,” explained Thile during a Zoom conversation that the Watkins siblings also joined from separate locations. The hiatus was also intended to give all three the opportunity to pursue other musical endeavors, and that has resulted in a multiplicity of solo records and other projects from all three.

When mandolin player Chris Thile joined fiddler Sara Watkins and her guitar-playing brother Sean to form Nickel Creek in California in 1989, Chris and Sara were all of 8 years old; Sean was 12. Eleven years later, they broke out with their Alison Krauss-produced, self-titled album. Two more releases, one of which earned them a Grammy, followed. Then, in the face of that career momentum, in 2007 the band announced that they were going on indefinite hiatus.

The hiatus lasted longer than intended, however. There was a brief interruption with 2014′s “A Dotted Line” album, and then nothing new until last month’s release of “Celebrants.” The band is on tour in support of the new album, and will perform at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Saturday.

“The first hiatus was intentional; the second was not,” says Thile. “The second was just life being life. We had so much fun getting the band back together for the ‘Dotted Line’ record and tour that we actually launched right back into writing shortly thereafter. But just as sometimes you forget to prioritize your closest friends because you know they’re gonna be there and then, all of a sudden, a year goes by and you haven’t seen them, I think that’s kind of how it was for us.”

Sara Watkins adds that the group didn’t announce any kind of hiatus after the 2014 record. “In our minds, we’re going to be in each other’s lives forever. So it’s not really a thing at this point that we have to announce that it’s on or off.”

It also takes a lot of time and intention for Nickel Creek to be “on,” notes Sean Watkins. What finally provided an opening was the usual suspect: the pandemic. “The COVID time gave us a crazy amount of time to spend together writing for this. To me it’s the best lemonade out of lemons situation we could have asked for. It gave us the opportunity to really dig in and dig deep and try and do something way more expansive than we’ve ever done.”

That expansiveness shows up both in the sound of “Celebrants” and its songs. Nickel Creek has never been a typical bluegrass (or, for that matter, folk or acoustic) band; it has always made left turns and done the unusual in the music it makes. But this new record takes that to another level in the way the songs are constructed and the ways in which the three bring their voices together.

As well, with the thematic connections that run through it, the record is more than just a group of songs.

“When we started writing, one of the main first movers was that if we were going to make something together, we really wanted to take a big swing at it. The more we talked about what that might mean, the more it became clear that we wanted to make something akin to a concept record,” Thile observes.

He points to human connection, togetherness, as the record’s animating theme. “Of course, that came from us being together for the first time in a while, not just us as a band, but really with anyone because of the early stages of the pandemic.” He wouldn’t characterize “Celebrants” as a pandemic record, but as one that addresses something that the pandemic brought to the fore: the importance of community, including the friction that real community necessarily generates. “It’s a big rangy and ragey topic that we wanted to apply some Nickel Creek-style hope to.”

That ranginess encompasses their own togetherness (the title song is conceivably about the band), romantic relationships (“Thinnest Walls”), friendship (“Strangers”), strangers (“To the Airport”), faith and relationship to the divine (“Goddamned Saint”), and overcoming the obstacles, the friction, that togetherness inevitably engenders (“Failure Isn’t Forever”).

Sara Watkins sees the theme as encompassing how we interact with ourselves as well as with the world. “Especially in the isolation of that time, we were having to confront things in ourselves that had been very easy to ignore — checking in and figuring out, confronting things that aren’t pretty, that no longer represent or serve you.” It was fun, she says, to explore those different experiences in the songs on the album.

The process of writing the songs was more of a common endeavor for this record than had ever been the case in the past; that, too, was in part the outcome of enforced isolation. Sean Watkins recounts that when they got together for the writing sessions, they spent the first two weeks at a friend’s vacation house in Santa Barbara. “It felt like a blank canvas, literally and metaphorically,” he says. “So many of these songs started from a very small seed of an idea, and from there they just grew on their own. This is the first time we’ve ever done that much from-the-ground-up writing.”

“Celebrants,” then, qualifies both as a return and as something new. And given the circumstances that produced it and what the record reflects, it’s a good bet that it won’t be another nine years until the next Nickel Creek record shows up.

Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net

NICKEL CREEK

At MGM Music Hall at Fenway. April 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets from $36.50. ticketmaster.com