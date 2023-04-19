In ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ Joaquin Phoenix’s title character has a lot to be scared of

Mona makes her son whimper, too. He would be Beau, the title character. Played with impressive bewilderment by Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is afraid of pretty much everything — and with good reason. It doesn’t help matters any that Beau’s not exactly the sharpest knife in the pantry.

Mother’s Day is less than a month away, so book your tickets early for “Beau Is Afraid.” This is a movie with weapons-grade mommy issues. It’s the third film for writer-director Ari Aster. The mother in his first movie, “Hereditary” (2018), played by Toni Collette did not, let us say, come off well. She’s practically a saint, though, compared to the mother here, Mona. Patti LuPone, as Mona, doesn’t just chew the scenery. She stares it down and makes it whimper.

Joaquin Phoenix in "Beau Is Afraid." Takashi Seida/A24 via AP

Beau lives in a city that’s even more of a mess than Gotham City is in “Joker” (2019). Trudging down a circular staircase in Mona’s house, Phoenix moves every bit as wearily as in his trudge up that now-famous set of stairs in “Joker.” Later, when Beau finds himself in the suburbs, being cared for by an antically helpful couple (Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan), he learns all that SUV greenery and affluence may be even scarier.

The movie begins with Beau in a therapy session. He’s left passive aggressive so far behind he’s passive depressive. Confronted with a dead body, he addresses the corpse as “sir.” Someone any more polite would be a footstool. Life — left, right, and right down the middle — assails Beau. When he doesn’t look beleaguered, he looks outright defeated.

Amy Ryan and Joaquin Phoenix in "Beau Is Afraid." Takashi Seida/A24 via AP

Phoenix gets quite a workout in the role, and that’s not counting his being in nearly every scene in a movie that clocks in at a minute under three hours. Considering all that Beau has to endure — emotionally, physically, filially — Phoenix ought to have gotten the acting equivalent of combat pay.

“Beau” is a dark fantasmagoria, very dark. Trying to summarize the plot makes little sense — less because details would be spoilers as head-scratchers. The movie combines horror (of the familial rather than supernatural sort), comedy, and, for lack of a better word, inexplicability. Paint drinking? An animated sequence? A theater troupe called The Orphans of the Forest? There are wheels within wheels here, though they tend to be square rather than round. You can’t rightly call something pretentious when you can’t really figure out what it’s pretending to be.

This is the rare movie where the viewer really (really) doesn’t know what’s going to happen next. Beau may look bewildered. The audience really is. This does make the runtime easier to take. “Beau” is deeply strange, but not compellingly so — unlike Aster’s second film, “Midsommar” (2019). A sense of just how strange comes from what may be the funniest punch lines (not that there are many): “I accidentally drank mouthwash Friday” and “Trust me. My father bled to death.”

Parker Posey in "Beau Is Afraid." Takashi Seida/A24 via AP

The movie isn’t frivolous or a goof. Aster is tackling parenthood, orphanhood, what family does (and does not) mean. “Beau” is serious, skilled, inscrutable. What isn’t inscrutable is Aster’s returning to the attic bit from “Hereditary.” Isn’t he a bit young to be quoting himself? In its proud, unrelenting unpleasantness “Beau” is distant kin to Scorsese’s “After Hours” (1985). Cruelty and tedium, even with imaginative flair thrown in, doesn’t make for all that good a combination.

English ought to have a word for when eyes do more than gazing and less than staring. Whatever that word would be — stazing? garing? — no one in movies does it better than Phoenix. Put a great actor, which he is, in a not-great role, which Beau is, and a solid performance results. Speaking of greatness, Ryan is pretty much wasted, as is Lane (though the movies have never really known what to do with his staginess — it makes sense that his most famous role was originated by someone else that was true of, Zero Mostel). LuPone, another stage star, really does tear the roof off the sucker. If she hasn’t played Lady Macbeth yet, the role ought to be in LuPone’s future.

Parker Posey makes a welcome appearance as a very late-arriving guest at a funeral. It’s easy to miss two of the best performances in “Beau,” since they’re heard and not seen. Listen closely to the delivery guy who shares some extremely bad news with Beau over the phone. It’s Bill Hader. As for the rabbi who offers a eulogy at the funeral Posey’s character is so late to, it’s David Mamet. Yes, that David Mamet. Let’s just say some elements of fantasmagoria are darker than others.

BEAU IS AFRAID

Written and directed by Ari Aster. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Ryan, Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, Parker Posey. At Boston Common, Kendall Square, suburbs. 179 minutes. R (strong violent content, sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language)

