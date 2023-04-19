Jenny Slate to star in upcoming horror film ‘Mindful’ about a wellness app on a mission to kill

Milton native and voice of a shell named Marcel Jenny Slate is set to star in and executive produce upcoming horror film “Mindful.”

The film’s protagonist, Angela (Slate), becomes fearful of the new and increasingly popular Mindful app when her husband dies mid-meditation, according to Deadline. She discovers that the app combines supernatural powers with technology to kill its followers and must endure an “’out of body’ experience” to stop Mindful from harming more people.

With a script by Les Bohem (”Nowhere to Run”), the movie is set to be directed by Perry Blackshear (writer on ”They Look Like People”), and produced by Tracey Nyberg (“Ambulance”), according to Deadline.