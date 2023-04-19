Jenny Slate to star in upcoming horror film ‘Mindful’ about a wellness app on a mission to kill

Milton native and voice of a shell named Marcel Jenny Slate is set to star in and executive produce upcoming horror film “Mindful.”
The film’s protagonist, Angela (Slate), becomes fearful of the new and increasingly popular Mindful app when her husband dies mid-meditation, according to Deadline. She discovers that the app combines supernatural powers with technology to kill its followers and must endure an “’out of body’ experience” to stop Mindful from harming more people.
With a script by Les Bohem (”Nowhere to Run”), the movie is set to be directed by Perry Blackshear (writer on ”They Look Like People”), and produced by Tracey Nyberg (“Ambulance”), according to Deadline.
“I am delighted to be working with such a high caliber actress as Jenny, whose natural empathy will draw our audience inextricably into this terrifying tale, but also skewer with a straight face our collective obsession with technology and self-help culture,” Blackshear told Deadline.
Aggregate Films (”Your Place or Mine”) — founded by actor Jason Bateman and holding a first-look deal with Netflix, according to the Film & Television Industry Alliance — will executive produce the film. The movie is expected to begin shooting in North America in the third quarter of this year.
Slate recently voiced Marcel in the A24 mockumentary “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” and co-wrote the script. She also played Big Nose in the Oscar-sweeping film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Emma in Prime Video’s “I Want You Back.”
Some of her animated credits include mean girl Tammy in “Bob’s Burgers,” a deceiving sheep named Bellweather in “Zootopia,” and fluffy but fierce dog Gidget in “The Secret Life of Pets.”
She was also a cast member on season 35 of “SNL,” played Mona-Lisa Saperstein on the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” and wrote a collection of family stories, essays, and poems called “About the House” with her father, Ron Slate.
Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.