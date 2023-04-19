‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ captures what the cameras left out

The title of Lisa Cortés’s new documentary, “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” is one its subject would have appreciated. It’s as brash, bold, and to the point as Little Richard himself. The pompadour-wearing musical legend born in 1932 in Macon, Ga., and christened Richard Wayne Penniman, repeatedly said that “y’all never gave me nothing!” for being “the originator” of rock ’n’ roll.

“Sorry, y’all, it wasn’t Elvis,” Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning performer Billy Porter says in the film’s opening minutes. Even Mick Jagger admits here that Little Richard “did it first,” though he probably meant he was the first rock icon to do so. Wearing mascara, ripping off his shirt, dancing on the piano, and oozing the kind of dangerous sexuality many white rock legends would become known for — Little Richard beat them to it.

Advertisement

But the singer also carried a major conflict within himself, a battle between salvation and sin that challenged him throughout his life and led him to become a preacher in 1958. Marvin Gaye, a preacher’s kid like Richard, once said that life was a paradox between Jesus and sex; for Little Richard, being queer added an extra level of frayed tension. As a result, he ricocheted between being out and rejecting his sexuality.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Little Richard in "Little Richard: I Am Everything," a Magnolia Pictures release. Gijsbert Hanekroot/Alamy Stock Photo, Magnolia Pictures

It’s both shocking and amusing to learn that, according to Little Richard, the gayer a Black singer appeared, the less threatening he became to white men. Little Richard’s performative flamboyance allowed him to get away with all sorts of subversive lyrics and antics. He could wear a tiara, throw shade with impunity, and sing in his famous growl about how much Miss Molly loved sex.

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” tells us that his trademark tune, “Tutti Fruitti,” was originally an explicit song about anal sex. In its cleaned-up incarnation, it still might be — what exactly does the line “boy, you don’t know what she do to me” imply? Think about it.

Advertisement

Not even Pat Boone’s whiter-than-your-granny’s-bloomers version of “Tutti Fruitti” (which, we’re reminded, sold more copies than the original and got airplay on white stations), could completely de-sex it. And as filmmaker John Waters says in the film, nobody could stop white kids from sneaking off and listening to Black radio stations or those that played Black music. Waters was such a fan growing up in Baltimore that his trademark pencil mustache is a tribute to Little Richard.

John Waters in "Little Richard: I Am Everything." Graham Willoughby/Magnolia Pictures

To show how influential the singer was, especially in the LGBTQ+ community, Cortés fills her film with Black and queer interview subjects who ruminate on Little Richard’s legacy. “The South is the home for all things queer,” says writer and scholar Zandria Robinson.

Testimonials also arrive from musicians like Tom Jones, Nona Hendryx and Nile Rodgers. “Little Richard: I Am Everything” is chock-full of useful information from music scholars, historians, and fans. But Cortés’s wisest move is to let us hear from the singer himself.

And Little Richard has a lot to say, both in voice-over and in archival footage. He speaks of his inspirations, including gay and drag performers who worked Black clubs back in Georgia (Richard once performed in drag as well), and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who once let 14-year old Richard open her show.

Advertisement

He says his trademark putdown “Shut up!” many times in clips from shows like “Late Night with David Letterman” — it never fails to make me laugh or smile. Time is also given to Otis Redding’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where Little Richard turned the ceremony into an impromptu co-tribute to himself and Redding.

On a darker note, there are clips from various television interviews of Little Richard denouncing his sexuality. He didn’t deny an attraction to men, even saying that he “used to be gay.” But these statements felt like a betrayal to the gay fans who supported him, or saw some of themselves in his fearlessness.

Little Richard at Wrigley Field, Los Angeles, September 1956. From "Little Richard: I Am Everything." Magnolia Pictures, Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” shows that the real story is far more complicated than what the cameras captured. The talking heads in Cortés’s film help navigate these complexities and contradictions. I can only speak for myself, but as someone who grew up in the kind of religious household Little Richard did, I know it’s often difficult, if not incredibly painful, to reconcile that upbringing with the queer person you are.

By the end of this extremely entertaining and informative documentary, the one thing you will come away with is that Little Richard always presented himself the way he wanted us to see him. And, yes, he was indeed as influential as he always said he was. To quote him, he was “the architect of Rock and Roll.” Shut up!

Advertisement

★★★½

LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING

Directed by Lisa Cortés. Starring Little Richard, Mick Jagger, Billy Porter, Nona Hendryx, Nile Rodgers, Tom Jones, John Waters, Zandria Robinson. 98 minutes. At Coolidge Corner Theatre. Unrated (the flick can’t help it, it has profanity)





Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.