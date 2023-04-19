Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond









ALY AND AJ While writing their fifth full-length, “With Love From,” sisters Aly and AJ Michalka used the road for inspiration, and the result is a lovely collection of pop-Americana that puts their instinctive harmonies front and center. April 21, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. 617-488-7540, crossroadspresents.com

M83 Anthony Gonzalez’s synthpop project, which put out its ninth album, “Fantasy,” last month, specializes in nostalgia-washed songs that feel expansive yet possess an emotional immediacy that makes even the hugest moments hit hard. April 23, 8 p.m., Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

FISHBONE The pioneering ska-funk-punk band, now in their fourth decade, are on the comeback trail with a new track, the reflective yet peppy “All We Have Is Now,” and a lineup featuring four of its six original members. April 25, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country









FRUIT BATS Eric D. Johnson’s long-running project Fruit Bats has seen a surge in drawing power of late, which finds him in the largest room he’s ever played in Boston. Could it have something to do with the attention that his participation in sorta-supergroup Bonny Light Horseman has brought him? Perhaps, which just means that more people are cottoning to the marvelous music that Johnson makes on his own, including on his brand-new “A River Running to Your Heart.” April 21, 7 p.m. $29.50. Royale, 279 Tremont St. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

THE SILOS Thirty-five years ago, Walter Salas-Humara and the Silos released “Cuba,” a masterful record that was alt-country before alt-country was a thing. The Silos have endured since then, releasing their latest, “Family,” last year, but Saturday they’ll look back to that landmark by playing “Cuba” in its entirety. April 22, 8 p.m. $25. Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., Fall River. 508-323-1926, www.narrowscenter.org

DJAVAN; CESÁRIA ÉVORA ORCHESTRA A fine back-to-back pair of shows, courtesy of Global Arts Live. Saturday, Brazilian giant Djavan returns after a lengthy absence in support of new album “D”; next night, along with a quartet of Cabo Verdean singers — Lucibela, Elida Almeida, Nancy Vieira, and Teófilo Chantre — the Cesária Évora Orchestra pays tribute to its namesake. April 22, 9 p.m. $55. House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. (Djavan); April 23, 7:30 p.m. $30-$58. Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave. (Cesária Évora Orchestra). 617-867-4275, www.globalartslive.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues





ARTURO SANDOVAL The Cuban trumpeter, pianist, and composer was brought to the world’s attention by Dizzy Gillespie back in the 1980s. Since then, he has become an American citizen, been nominated for and won numerous Grammy Awards, and remains among the most accomplished players in Afro-Latin jazz. April 21-22, 8 and 10 p.m. $50-$65. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

MALABY/SANCHEZ/RAINEY The longtime cooperative of saxophonist Tony Malaby, pianist Angelica Sanchez, and drummer Tom Rainey has forged a near-telepathic musical communion that confounds notions of composition and improvisation. April 23, 3:30 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD The award-winning blues singer-songwriter is also a galvanic guitarist on both electric and lap steel. His latest album, “Living in a Burning House,” more than confirms the high expectations he has aroused since his first release less than a decade ago. April 27, 8 p.m. $20-$24, Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com; April 28, 7:30 p.m. $10-$45. Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, N.H. 888-603-5299, www.jimmysoncongress.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA BSO music director Andris Nelsons welcomes soprano Golda Schultz for her BSO debut with Sibelius’s tone poem “Luonnatar,” and acclaimed violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter takes center stage in the American premiere of Thomas Adès’s new “Air” for violin and orchestra as well as Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1. Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5 rounds out the program. April 21-22. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

BOSTON BAROQUE The long-running period instrument ensemble ends its season with a new production of Gluck’s “Iphigénie en Tauride,” with stage direction by Mo Zhou and a cast led by Soula Parassidis making her company debut in the title role. April 21-22. Livestream of April 21 performance also available on Idagio for 30 days on demand. GBH Calderwood Studio, Brighton. 617-987-8600, baroque.boston

BACH, BEETHOVEN AND BRAHMS SOCIETY The final concert of the Bach, Beethoven and Brahms Society season celebrates the harpsichord with a Haydn concertino and a new commissioned work by Mark Hagerty, both featuring guest harpsichordist Tracy Richardson. The program also features George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4. April 23, 3 p.m. Faneuil Hall. 617-991-8721, www.bbbsociety.org

DAVÓNE TINES A rising star of both the operatic and concert stage, the bass-baritone (and Harvard graduate) makes his long anticipated Celebrity Series debut with “Recital No. 1: MASS,” a program he curated himself featuring Bach arias, a Julius Eastman a cappella piece, spirituals, and more. April 26, 8 p.m. Pickman Hall, Longy School of Music, Cambridge. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

DANCE NATION An outstanding production of Clare Barron’s psychologically astute, multilayered, and fiercely unflinching play, directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques. “Dance Nation” is about a middle-school dance team in Ohio preparing for a national competition — in the same way that “Moby-Dick” is “about” whaling. It’s time to add another to the win column for the small but mighty Apollinaire Theatre Company. Through May 14. Apollinaire Theatre Company. At Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

THE HOUSE OF RAMON IGLESIA In this play by Jose Rivera, the year is 1983, and elderly and ailing parents Ramon and Dolores (Luis Negron and Sara Burd) plan to return to their native Puerto Rico. That decision opens a rift between their three sons: recent college grad Javier (Jaime Jose Hernandez, Charlie (Mo Correa), and Julio (Dan Garcia). Directed by Arthur Gomez. Through April 30. Moonbox Productions. At Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown. 617-923-0100, https://bit.ly/HouseofRamon

AND SO WE WALKED An autobiographical solo play by Cherokee performance artist and activist DeLanna Studi about a contemporary Cherokee woman who makes a six-week, 900-mile journey along the Trail of Tears with her father, hoping to gain a fuller understanding of her own identity and personal history, and that of her nation. They are walking the same path traveled by her great-great-grandparents during the forced relocation of Indigenous peoples in the 19th century. The play was inspired by Studi’s own journey over the entire trail in the summer of 2015 with her father, on foot and by car. Directed by Corey Madden. April 26-30. ArtsEmerson, Emerson Paramount Center. 617-824-8400, artsemerson.org

DON AUCOIN









Dance

FOURTH DIMENSION TAP COMPANY For its inaugural performance, this new professional troupe led by cofounders Jeffrey Bird Jr. and Isla Neizgoda presents “Duration.” The concert of 12 routines is designed to highlight the company’s innovation as they explore a variety of musical genres and structures. April 22-23. $25-$35. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org/events/

LIMITLESS Boston Conservatory at Berklee’s annual spring concert is always worth checking out. It not only showcases the school’s uber-talented students, but also features choreography by some of the country’s top dancemakers. This time around, the program features a new work created especially for the students by renowned Canadian choreographer Aszure Barton, along with the glorious “D-Man in the Waters” by Bill T. Jones, “The Constant Shift of Pulse” by Doug Varone, and “18+1″ by Gustavo Sansano. April 27-30. $18.75-$30. Boston Conservatory Theater. https://bostonconservatory.berklee.edu/

URBAN BUSH WOMEN The acclaimed company’s new “Haint Blu” is a site-responsive work using movement as a source of remembering, reclaiming, releasing, and restoring. Co-presented by Jacob’s Pillow and Williams College, the work was developed over several years and reflects a multi-community process exploring generational histories and ancestral lines. The presentation takes place indoors and outdoors throughout the Mass MoCA campus. April 19-22. $28 in advance, $38 day of. Mass MoCA, North Adams. www.massmoca.org

STOMP Plan ahead for this one. It’s been a pulse-pounding rhythmic sensation for over 30 years, an explosive, inventive, and often hilarious display of what havoc you can wreak and magic you can conjure with everyday materials ranging from matchboxes and Zippo lighters to garbage cans and hubcaps. April 28-29. $15-$55. Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall at UMass Amherst. https://fac.umass.edu/Online/default.asp

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

Installation view of the exhibit “American Perspectives” at the Portland Museum of Art. Portland Museum of Art, Maine

AMERICAN PERSPECTIVES A traveling exhibition from the American Folk Art Museum in New York, this show includes 70 significant pieces ranging from the 18th century to the present day. With pieces that include textiles, sculpture, pottery, and painting, the show asserts that folk art is a genre that affirms that “everyone has a story to tell.” Through May 7. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org

BETYE SAAR: HEART OF A WANDERER Saar, 96, a leader of the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and ‘70s, captured her broad-ranging travels from the United States to Africa, Asia, and Europe in brisk sketches that would inform her later, more labor-intensive works. This exhibition presents an array of those sketchbooks, a trove of her immediate reactions to the residue of colonialism on multiple continents, alongside selections from a lifetime of fully-realized works, including her well-known assemblage pieces. Through May 21. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

FROM THE ANDES TO THE CARIBBEAN: AMERICAN ART FROM THE SPANISH EMPIRE Spain dominated global exploration from its beginnings in 1492 — the Columbus voyage — and held it for more than 300 years, making the residue of its colonial enterprise thick in both North and South America. This exhibition examines the relationship between colonial plunder and cultural transposition, best expressed perhaps by the scholar Edward Said: “[C]ulture participates in imperialism yet is somehow excused for its role.” Through July 30. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org

MURRAY WHYTE

Installation view of Anthony Peyton Young’s exhibit “Luminosity: Birth to Form” at Trustman Art Gallery. Liz Campuzano Martínez/Trustman Art Gallery

LUMINOSITY: BIRTH TO FORM In “Invisible Man,” Ralph Ellison wrote, “light confirms my reality, gives birth to my form.” Anthony Peyton Young seeks to shed light on Black and Brown people made invisible by racism. He paints and draws portraits of unarmed victims of hate crimes and recontextualizes them in collaged group portraits. His ceramic jugs shaped like heads echo those historically made by enslaved and free Black people. Through May 19. Trustman Art Gallery, Simmons University, 300 The Fenway, trustman.simmons.edu/

CATE McQUAID









EVENTS

Comedy





ROSLINDALE QUEER COMEDY NIGHT Nora Panahi, as drag king persona And I Whorehol, hosts the monthly “Roslindale Queer Comedy Night” with comedians Kristina Feliciano, Hanna Muarzyk, Ira Claybourne, and Rachel Dunbar, and drag performer Christmas Carol. April 21, 7:30 p.m. $16. The Rozzie Square Theater, 5 Basile St. 617-318-6378, www.rozziesquaretheater.com

COMEDY@SALUT Chris D. (full name, Chris Dimitrakopoulos, a name so long he once joked it killed his ambitions to spell it out in a hip-hop song) tops the bill for this month’s stand-up showcase at Salut! Wine Bar, supported by Trevor Dion, Mark Anthony Lewis, and Logan O’Brien. April 21, 9 p.m. $15. Salut! Wine Bar, 1204 Constitution Ave., Littleton. www.eventbrite.com

TAPERED EXPECTATIONS: SLATHERED IN COMEDY Kindra Lansburg hosts this showcase, part of a series of shows that happen near Harvard Square, with Don Yan, Sarah May, Porkchopz, Kate Molloy, Rocky Taverna, and AJ Cappuccio, and musical guest LNmore. April 27, 8 p.m. $15-$20. Mass Ave Diner, 906 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. www.instagram.com/acquiredtastecomedy

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

KIDS GRAPHIC NOVEL FESTIVAL Calling all comic book lovers: The Silver Unicorn Bookstore is hosting a free graphic novel event with a chance to meet authors and illustrators. Kids will also be able to attend story times and drawing demos and can submit to the Design Your Own Cover Contest. April 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. The Silver Unicorn Bookstore, 12 Spruce St., Acton. eventbrite.com

A TEA PARTY WITH ALICE IN WONDERLAND Watch the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, and Cheshire Cat come to life in Dance Prism’s ballet performance of “Alice in Wonderland.” Children can also enjoy their own tea party with the characters at the add-on pre-show experience with sweets, tea, and activities. April 22 and 23. $32-$40. J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Shawsheen Road, Andover. mommypoppins.com

FAIRY HOUSES: LUMINARIA WORKSHOP Fairy lovers of all ages can create a fairy house luminaria out of red air-dry clay to hold a tea light. April 23, 1:30-3:30 p.m. $30. New Art Center, 61 Washington Park, Newton. newartcenter.org

MADDIE BROWNING



