GE unions approve contract extensions

General Electric has announced that employees who are members of the International Union of Electrical Workers-Communications Workers of America have overwhelmingly approved a two-year extension of a national labor contract with Boston-based GE. IUE-CWA officials informed GE that voting was completed on Tuesday, and that the resulting contract will be extended through June 2025. About 3,000 of GE’s US employees are represented by the IUE-CWA including those at the GE Aerospace plant in Lynn. GE also reached contact extension agreements with eight local unions representing 400 additional employees in the United States. Bill Bussa, head of North American labor relations for GE, said the agreements provide employees with wage increases while maintaining competitive benefits to ensure stability as the company prepares for the separation of GE Aerospace from GE Vernova, a group of GE’s energy businesses. The IUE-CWA said the extension provides a 12 percent general wage increase to its members while protecting current provisions and benefits. The agreement also includes a newly negotiated successorship clause that ensures the contract provisions remain in place through June 2025 after GE Vernova and GE Aerospace separate less than a year from now. — JON CHESTO

LABOR

Government workers go on strike in Canada

More than 155,000 federal workers in Canada went on strike after wage talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government failed. The labor disruption is expected to impede government functions including the release of economic data from Statistics Canada, passports, and immigration applications. More than 35,000 of the workers are employed by the Canada Revenue Agency, the country’s tax-collection body. However, the government has said it doesn’t plan to extend the May 1 deadline for filing personal income taxes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOVIE RENTALS

Netflix to end DVD-by mail service after a quarter-century

After 25 years, Netflix is ending its DVD-by-mail business. Before it was upending the entertainment industry and ushering in the streaming era, Netflix was a company whose business model revolved around sending DVDs through the mail in easily recognizable red-and-white envelopes. At its peak, in 2010, roughly 20 million subscribed to the DVD service. But the practice has long felt anachronistic, and the company said Tuesday that it will ship its final DVDs to customers on Sept. 29. How many customers? Netflix doesn’t break out those numbers anymore. But whoever they are, it’s time for them to dust off any DVDs they might have lying around and send their red envelopes back to Los Gatos, Calif., where they can be retired to the landfills for good. — NEW YORK TIMES

AUTOMOTIVE

Tesla drops car prices again

Tesla dropped the starting prices for its two top-selling models overnight Tuesday, the company’s fourth price cut in the United States this year. The company lopped $3,000, or about 6 percent, off the starting prices for all three versions of the Model Y small SUV, Tesla’s top-seller. It also cut $2,000, or about 5 percent, from the starting price of a version of the Model 3 small sedan. Tesla could have cut the Model 3 prices to make more cars loaded with options eligible for the US government’s $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit. With options, some Model 3s would exceed the government’s $55,000 price limit for cars to be eligible for the credit. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta begins layoffs

Facebook parent company Meta began handing out a new round of pink slips Wednesday, part of a months-long downsizing and restructuring effort that will trim 10,000 employees amid multiple waves of layoffs. Employees on the company’s technical teams were notified early Wednesday morning that their jobs were being cut, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. One internal analysis estimated that the company could shed 4,000 workers in Wednesday’s layoff, according to a different person familiar with the matter. Meta also is to announce reorganized teams and management hierarchies as the social media giant seeks to become leaner and more efficient in the face of mounting business challenges and an expensive pivot to virtual reality. One departing employee said the company sent messages to his work and personal e-mail accounts just after 4 am. He was quickly cut off from internal communication tools, allowing just a few minutes to post goodbyes to his former colleagues. — WASHINGTON POST

TECH

Google met diversity goals for leadership jobs

Google hit a goal for diversifying its leadership three years ahead of schedule. The company met its commitment of boosting leadership representation for underrepresented minorities by 30 percent in 2022, according to its annual diversity report out on Wednesday. In 2020, Google said it wanted to hit that benchmark by 2025. The latest data show that Black people make up 5.2 percent of leadership, up from 2.6 percent in 2020. Hispanic and Latinx workers makeup 4.3 percent of top roles, up from 3.7 percent in 2020; for Native American employees those figures are 0.8 percent in 2023 and 0.5 percent in 2020. The latest data doesn’t account for workers lost in job cuts announced earlier this year. Widespread layoffs across the tech industry have hit diversity, equity, and inclusion teams particularly hard and threatened company pledges to boost underrepresented groups in their ranks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Bed Bath & Beyond looking at bankruptcy again

Bed Bath & Beyond is once again laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing as its last-ditch efforts to raise cash come up short. The retailer is holding talks with advisers and lenders ahead of a Chapter 11 filing that could come in the next few weeks, according to people with knowledge of the conversations, who asked not to be named discussing private plans. Bed Bath & Beyond is also looking at financing options to help fund itself during bankruptcy, the people added. The filing could come before an April 26 deadline by which the company sought to raise another $300 million from equity investors, the people said, adding that a decision isn’t final and plans could change. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Foreclosures up in the first quarter

US foreclosure filings jumped 22 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago, according to a report from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM. While still below pre-pandemic levels, foreclosure activity has increased on an annual basis for 23 straight months. The uptrend reflects higher jobless rates, ongoing economic challenges, and backlogged foreclosures working through the pipeline after the lifting of government interventions to help struggling homeowners during the pandemic, said Rob Barber, chief executive of ATTOM. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIR TRAVEL

Mistake brings cheap flights

Eagle-eyed travelers snapped up heavily discounted tickets in the fanciest cabins on All Nippon Airways after a currency conversion blunder, with one paying just $890 for flights in first class all the way from Jakarta to the Caribbean via Tokyo and New York, and back again. That 9,000-mile journey would typically cost nearly 20 times as much in first class on ANA. Others grabbed tickets in business class for just a few hundred dollars instead of the usual $10,000 or so, with news of the glitch spreading on social media platforms. — BLOOMBERG NEWS