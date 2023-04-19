Protestors say Google’s Chromebooks stop working too soon

Consumer protection activists gathered Tuesday afternoon outside the Cambridge offices of tech titan Google to demand that the company make its popular Chromebook laptops last longer, by providing additional years of software support for the machines.

Chromebooks are hugely popular in public education, with millions in use nationwide. According to nonprofit political action group US PIRG, Chromebook manufacturers like Asus, Acer, and Lenovo sold 31 million Chromebooks in 2020 alone, as students switched to remote learning during the COVID pandemic lockdown.

But US PIRG said that Google stops providing operating system updates for Chromebooks years too early. Many brand-new units will receive up to seven years of updates. But a school with older Chromebooks, or a school that purchases used refurbished machines, may find they have only a few years left.