Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through April 11) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A survey of birds at Stellwagen Bank marine sanctuary recorded 6 Atlantic puffins, 28 common murres, 33 razorbills, 190 Northern gannets, and a sooty shearwater, along with a migrating golden-crowned kinglet, our smallest songbird, flying along 15 miles out to sea.

A summer tanager was at Santuit Pond in Mashpee along with 8 wood ducks, 2 Northern pintail, 2 blue-winged teal, 50 ring-necked ducks, a cliff swallow, and 2 barn swallows.