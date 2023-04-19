Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through April 11) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A survey of birds at Stellwagen Bank marine sanctuary recorded 6 Atlantic puffins, 28 common murres, 33 razorbills, 190 Northern gannets, and a sooty shearwater, along with a migrating golden-crowned kinglet, our smallest songbird, flying along 15 miles out to sea.
A summer tanager was at Santuit Pond in Mashpee along with 8 wood ducks, 2 Northern pintail, 2 blue-winged teal, 50 ring-necked ducks, a cliff swallow, and 2 barn swallows.
Birds at Bell’s Neck conservation area in West Harwich included an American bittern, a clapper rail, a Virginia rail, 19 lesser scaup, 2 pectoral sandpipers, a lesser yellowlegs, 18 greater yellowlegs, 5 snowy egrets, 46 black-crowned night-herons, 10 ospreys, a bald eagle, a marsh wren, and a Baltimore oriole.
Other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Falmouth and another in Brewster, 7 black vultures in Chatham, an early blue-gray gnatcatcher in Harwich, 2 short-eared owls at Nauset Beach, 14 red crossbills in South Wellfleet, a clapper rail on the Herring River in Wellfleet, 2 white-crowned sparrows continuing in North Truro, and a common redpoll at a feeder in Provincetown.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.