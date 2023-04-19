Who started the fire at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge? Congregation shocked by allegations of arson

The Rev. Robin Lutjohann, the church’s pastor, described the news of the suspected arson as “troubling” and “disturbing.”

Cambridge, state and federal investigators said Tuesday they believe the six-alarm church fire at 311 Broadway on April 9 was intentionally set and are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect.

Members of the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge were shocked to learn that the fire that tore through their church building on Easter may have been set on purpose.

“I found out about it the same everyone else did,” Lutjohann said in a phone interview Wednesday. “My first thought was concern for the community.”

Investigators want to hear from anyone with information about the fire, and witnesses who were in the area of the church that Sunday evening.

“We are asking anyone with information on this fire, or who made observations in the area of the church that Sunday evening, to share it with investigators,” Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas F. Cahill Jr. said in a statement Tuesday. “No piece of information is too small to share. We are keenly aware that any place of worship is a cornerstone of the community, and we want to reassure residents that we’re approaching this case with the seriousness and gravity that it deserves.”

Anyone with photos or videos of the scene, including the day before the fire, the day of the fire, and during the firefighting operations, is urged to submit them to fbi.gov/cambridgechurchfire. Tips can be made to the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

While members of the congregation have been “rattled” and “disturbed” by the news of the suspected arson, they’ve also been feeling grateful for the outpouring of love and support they’ve received since the fire, Lutjohann said.

“A church can exist without a building,” Lutjohann said. “We’ve been forced to go back to the basics, but it’s not an untrod road.”

The Faith Lutheran Church has been in The Port neighborhood of Cambridge for 130 years. It was founded by Swedish immigrants in 1892 and the church building wasn’t completed until 1909, Lutjohann said.

“They built it with their own hands,” Lutjohann said. “But for 17 years they didn’t have a building.”

Lutjohann compared the current situation to those early years.

“Now we are back in a similar space; we’re in need of other people’s generosity and hospitality,” Lutjohann said.

In the wake of the blaze, the Faith Lutheran Church has been holding services at the Pentecostal Tabernacle at 77 Columbia St., which is located in the same neighborhood, about a quarter of a mile away.

Lutjohann said the congregation is thankful to be able to use that space.

“They’ve been overwhelmingly generous,” Lutjohann said.

The fire at Faith Lutheran Church was first reported shortly before 5:30 pm on April 9, fire officials said.

The blaze quickly grew to six alarms, drawing a massive response from the Cambridge Fire Department and mutual aid companies from Arlington, Belmont, Brookline, Boston, Chelsea, Lexington, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, and Watertown, the state fire marshal’s office said.

Firefighters battled the blaze until about 4:00 the next morning, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The joint investigation is being conducted by the Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge police, State Police fire and explosion investigation unit assigned to the state fire marshal’s office, FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, officials said.

