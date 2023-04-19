Boston police officer attacked by dog in Dorchester; second officer fires shots

A Boston police officer was bitten by a dog in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, prompting another officer to fire shots at the animal, officials said.

“The officer was attacked,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police department spokesperson. “The other officer discharged his firearm towards the dog.”

The incident happened around 1:33 p.m. at 28 Michigan Ave. while the officers were “conducting police business,” Boyle said.