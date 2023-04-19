Boston police officer attacked by dog in Dorchester; second officer fires shots

A Boston police officer was bitten by a dog in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, prompting another officer to fire shots at the animal, officials said.
“The officer was attacked,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police department spokesperson. “The other officer discharged his firearm towards the dog.”
The incident happened around 1:33 p.m. at 28 Michigan Ave. while the officers were “conducting police business,” Boyle said.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Boyle said. The second officer was also hospitalized, following department procedure, police said.
The dog’s condition was not released. No further information was immediately available.
Advertisement
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.