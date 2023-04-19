East Providence ‘bridge to nowhere’ is now gone

After decades of doing little but collecting rust, the last remaining section of the bridge was removed even more quickly and easily than expected: Workers maneuvered a barge under the bridge. Workers had unfastened the bridge from the pilings so that when the tide rose, the bridge would rise with it on the barge. The barge, now with a bridge chained to it, pulled out and down the Seekonk River.

EAST PROVIDENCE – It has survived hurricanes and hardships, wayward vessels and all manner of vandals. But on Tuesday afternoon, one of the last remaining chunks of the India Point Railroad Bridge was lifted from its pilings and floated downriver.

The Army Corps of Engineers-led operation was supposed to happen at 5 p.m, but by 4:45 p.m., people riding their bikes on the George Redman Linear Path toward East Providence could have glanced to the right and seen the bewildering sight of an old railroad bridge floating away like a twig down a babbling stream.

From there, it was brought to a scrap yard on Allens Avenue in Providence.

Its history goes back to an earlier era of the state’s transportation system, when trains rumbled from India Point to East Providence along a bridge that’s existed in some form or another since the 1800s.

The most current version was built in the early 1900s. It was a swing bridge, meaning one part of it could open to let boats pass, or close to let trains pass.

It sat unused for decades, though, until the early 2000s, when the swing portion of the bridge, the one that connected to Providence, was removed. The rest of the bridge was left there for another day.

“They forgot about East Providence,” remarked Mayor Bob DaSilva.

That was until late last month. Council President Bob Rodericks has advocated for years to remove the bridge, saying it could open up an underused area of the waterfront in East Providence. The Army Corps of Engineers project began in late March, under a more than $1 million contract with J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. Another chunk of the bridge had already been floated down the river earlier in the project. On Tuesday, they got the rest of anything that resembled a span. Pilings are still there, but they should be gone in the coming weeks.

The India Point Railroad Bridge is on the other side of the Washington Bridge from the Crook Point Bascule Bridge, which is also disused but charismatically sticking up out of the water. The status of the preservation of that bridge is, so to speak, up in the air.

Weeds grow through the long-disused India Point Railroad Bridge in Rhode Island. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Rodericks said removing the Indian Point Railroad Bridge could be one part of a broader revitalization of the waterfront area.

“I’m thinking about the vision for our new waterfront – it’s going to be amazing,” Rodericks said as he was watching the bridge float away.

Part of the operation required the adjacent East Providence Yacht Club moving some of its pilings to make room for the machinery; it got a loan from the city to do so. But it did not require, as some had originally thought, a crane. Instead they used natural buoyancy, some chains, and a barge outfitted with big wooden blocks to do the trick. The only hard part seemed to be when the bridge first started to move; some on scene worried it might hit the yacht club, but it did not.

Mikel Perry has been going to the yacht club his whole life. Family members have owned at least part of it since it opened in 1948. In 2005, he bought out his uncle and became the owner himself. The bridge has been a big presence there, literally, the whole time.

Suddenly on Tuesday it was not. A few dozen people were on hand, many sipping Miller Lites out of koozies, to mark the occasion.

The removal of the bridge will allow Perry to reconfigure his slips, and it afforded a clearer view to the other side of the river. It even seemed like more sunlight was getting through.

Still, it will take some getting used to, Perry said.

“It looks so strange, being empty,” he said. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.