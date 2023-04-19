Guardsman charged with leaking classified military documents to appear in federal court in Boston

Jack D. Teixeira , 21, of Dighton, is accused of removing top secret documents from Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod while assigned to the 102nd intelligence wing and sharing them on a private channel on Discord, a messaging platform popular with video game enthusiasts, from December through March. The massive breach went undetected for months until the documents were shared with millions of people across the Internet, according to authorities.

A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with violating the Espionage Act by allegedly leaking dozens of classified military documents online is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Wednesday for a hearing on the government’s request to keep him locked up while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors allege that the documents contained top secret information about the war in Ukraine, troop movements, and other sensitive information and that leaking them could cause “exceptionally grave damage to the national security” of the United States.

Teixeira, who was arrested Thursday, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in US District Court in Boston with retaining and transmitting national defense information without authorization; and removal and retention of classified documents without authorization.

The case has triggered an inquiry into why Teixeira was given access to documents related to the war in Ukraine and US assessments of foreign leaders. On Tuesday, the US Air Force said it has stripped Teixeira’s unit of its intelligence mission and is reassessing the Air Force’s security procedures and access to classified information.

Teixeira enlisted in September 2019 and was elevated in May 2022 to the rank of E-3 airman first class. In February, he was given the job title of cyber defense operations journeyman. He has held top secret security clearance and “sensitive compartmental access” to other highly classified programs since 2021, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court.

With the elevated clearance, he was required to sign “a lifetime, binding non-disclosure agreement,” acknowledging that the unauthorized disclosure of protected information could result in criminal charges, according to the affidavit.

B. Stephanie Siegmann, a former national security chief at the US Attorney’s office in Boston, expressed incredulity about the scope and scale of information Teixeira was allegedly able to access.

“Why does he have a need to know this information about the Ukraine and Russian conflict, as well as surveillance of foreign governments?” Siegmann said. “We have classified sources overseas who could get killed because their information is outed.”

As the case moves forward, Siegmann said, one issue facing the government is that any documents used as part of the case will have to be shown to jurors and defense attorneys.

“Do you want to pick documents or materials that are so sensitive that you wouldn’t want a jury to see it?” she said. Even if hundreds of documents were allegedly leaked, Siegmann said prosecutors don’t need to offer all of them while presenting their case.

Siegmann said she wasn’t surprised that prosecutors, in court filings, had zeroed in on leaked documents related to the war in Ukraine. Those intelligence reports had already received substantial attention in the media, which decreased the cost of further publicizing them, she said.

A person using Teixeira’s user name began posting purportedly classified information in December on a social media platform used by about 50 members “to discuss geopolitical affairs and current and historical wars,” according to the FBI affidavit.

A member of the group told the FBI that Teixeira initially posted paragraphs of text and became concerned that he may be discovered making the transcriptions at work. Then he began taking the classified documents home in January and posting photographs of them online, according to the affidavit. The group member told the FBI that he reposted some of the classified documents on the Internet, according to the affidavit.

The group member also told the FBI that Teixeira shared a video of himself shooting a Tokarev, an out-of-production Soviet semi-automatic pistol that was used throughout World War II, according to a second FBI affidavit that was filed in court in support of a search warrant.

The FBI searched Teixeira’s pickup truck and two homes where he lived in North Dighton, and seized at least three cellphones from one of the residences following his arrest Thursday, according to court filings. The results of those searches have not been disclosed.

