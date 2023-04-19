Nightly Blue Line shutdowns for a month under consideration as MBTA aims to eliminate slow zones by November, GM says

To meet the November deadline, Eng said the T is considering shutting down the line from 7pm to the close of service for a month to allow crews to work on the tracks for seven hours each night, up from the usual two hours of work time while the subway is closed.

Once considered the most reliable T subway line, now 43 percent of the Blue Line’s tracks — 5.37 miles — currently have defects, according to the T’s slow zone tracker . That’s up from just two percent, or 0.2 miles, on March 1.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said Wednesday the slow zones on the Blue Line could take another seven months to eliminate and will require weeknight shutdowns of the line.

Advertisement

“If we were to do the traditional way of just on the overnight, six months, we then push out all the work that we need to do on the other lines,” Eng told board members. “This way we think it’s balanced. It’s progressing in a much quicker manner.”

The MBTA has not provided information about why it was unaware of dozens of track defects throughout its subway system before its state oversight agency, the Department of Public Utilities, alerted the T in March about defects on the Red Line that were unaccounted for. On March 9, the MBTA lowered speeds on all of its subway lines while it checked on the safety of its tracks.

There are currently 69 track defects on the Blue Line, Eng said at Wednesday’s board meeting, adding 15 minutes to a round trip.

By the end of May, the MBTA is planning to make repairs to its tracks on the Blue Line between Bowdoin and Aquarium stations, Eng said, which will eliminate speed restrictions in that area, bringing the total percentage of speed restricted track on the line down to 28 percent. That work will require shutting down the Blue Line and replacing train service with shuttle buses in the evenings of April 24-27 and May 1-4, Eng said.

Advertisement

Eng said the T is working on coming up with similar plans for its other subway lines.

“I promise to be able to come back and start to share tangible things that the public is interested in,” he said.





Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.