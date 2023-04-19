Westborough firefighters rescue injured owl beside railroad tracks, officials say

The bird is undergoing treatment at Tufts Wildlife Clinic.

In a dramatic rescue, Westborough firefighters saved an owl lying beside railroad tracks Monday and veterinarians are treating the animal for severe injuries, officials said.

“Veterinarians at the clinic performed a physical examination of the owl which revealed severe head and ocular trauma,” Maureen Murray, the clinic’s director, said in a statement. “Radiographs also showed a fracture in the wing. The owl is being kept comfortable while veterinarians continue to evaluate and monitor the injuries.”

Around 3 p.m. Monday, firefighters were investigating a commercial fire alarm at 1500 Union St., according to a Facebook post from Westborough Fire Department. Firefighter Mark Boyer was waiting outside, sitting in a fire engine, when he saw a large bird dive down from a tree overhead.

“I thought it was a hawk,” Boyer said in a phone interview.

When the rest of the crew returned shortly after, Boyer pointed out the bird, now lying beside the railroad tracks adjacent to the building, he said.

“It turned toward us, and I saw its eyes, and I realized it was a great horned owl,” Boyer said.

The firefighters approached the bird, who was “obviously in distress,” according to Boyer. After they called animal control, Boyer put on gloves and gently scooped up the owl.

Boyer spoke with Tufts Wildlife Clinic Wednesday morning, and said the owl’s prognosis “sounded promising.”

It’s not the first time Boyer has rescued raptors — in January 2020, he tracked down a missing falcon, valued at $20,000.

“I was having deja vu,” Boyer said with a laugh.

