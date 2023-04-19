Six employees brought guns to Eleanor Slater Hospital, police report says

According to a newly obtained state police report, a confidential source reported to his superiors that six maintenance employees, not just the one who was eventually charged, were bringing guns into the second floor of the maintenance garage. There, the confidential source reported, they were doing maintenance on them during hunting season, and would sometimes “play” with them and point them at each other, the report said. The source reported that they were typically not stored on the premises.

PROVIDENCE – The allegations of wrongdoing at the motor pool building of Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Zambarano unit in Burrillville went far beyond just one employee accused of keeping an AR-15 style ghost gun in his locker.

Advertisement

Only the name of the employee who was eventually charged, Kenneth Fullam, 60, of Burrillville, was unredacted in the report, which The Boston Globe obtained Wednesday through a records request.

Also redacted in the report was the name of the person who the confidential source said once pointed a rifle at him while his finger was on the trigger.

Get Rhode Island News Alerts Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

The confidential source also reported that two maintenance employees were buying and selling marijuana and Adderall from the facility, and that one was stealing motor oil. The names of the employees identified in these allegations were redacted. The confidential source also reported some sort of possible theft involving the misuse of purchase orders for personal use. The motor pool building is a separate building from the hospital facility where patients are cared for; Eleanor Slater Hospital is the state-run system for people with who need complex, long-term medical care.

The confidential source had relayed his concerns to Jennifer McCarthy, the Zambarano unit administrator. The confidential source told McCarthy that he’d brought his concerns to a supervisor, who “recommended that he stay out of the garage for his own safety.” It’s unclear when initial report happened and what other follow-up was done. On Oct. 21, 2022, McCarthy contacted state police about it, the newly obtained report says.

Advertisement

When police met with the confidential source on Oct. 23, 2022, he reported that inappropriate behavior had been going on for years, and he didn’t want to be “associated with the values, or lack thereof, of some of his co-workers.” But the source also said he was afraid for his safety.

“Source one did not want to discuss the incident where a rifle was pointed at him nor did he want to go on record regarding his other disclosures,” State Police Sgt. Herbert Tilson wrote in an incident report dated Oct. 24, 2022.

State police told McCarthy that because of the source’s apprehensions, “we were unable to progress with aspects of their concerns.”

“Ms. McCarthy was advised that if their office were able to obtain indications of the misappropriation of state funds by staff, her office should forward those findings to state police for further investigation,” Tilson’s report said.

Weeks later, on Nov. 21, 2022, staffers at the Department of Administration searched the second floor of the motor pool building, where they said they found an AR-15 style ghost gun in Fullam’s locker.

“That’s not mine, but now I’m [expletive],” Fullam said, according to a human resources employee’s account to state police. The same HR employee reported that Fullam also said: “I was hoping you wouldn’t find that.”

State police responded later in the day and seized the weapon from a security specialist’s state-issued SUV, where it was being kept pending their arrival.

Advertisement

State police said in earlier reports that they searched seven other maintenance employees’ lockers and didn’t find weapons.

No one else has been charged in the case, according to State Police Lt. Col. Robert Creamer, and the investigation regarding other aspects of the source’s allegations is now closed.

“There was no evidence provided to the State Police to support the allegations,” Creamer said.

The Department of Administration and the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday about the outcome of any other investigations or personnel action against anyone else.

Fullam, an employee of the Department of Administration who worked as a carpenter, resigned on Dec. 9, 2022, the department said. Fullam was charged in a criminal information – a type of charging document that allows the case to proceed to Superior Court – with possession of a ghost gun earlier this month.

Asked about the state police’s response, Creamer said in an email:

“When the initial allegation came to us, as you can see from the report, the complaining party to human resources at Zambrano did not wish to cooperate with a State Police investigation. At that point, we are bound by search and seizure rules/probable cause which we did not possess enough to get a search warrant and/or an arrest warrant. This is why we referred it back to Human Resources of Zambrano Hospital. Human Resources can operate under different rules regarding hospital property and employee rights. We maintained communication with the hospital administration should more information be developed. As you can see clearly from the reports you obtained, it did and we worked together with the administration resulting in the arrest of Mr. Fullam.”

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.