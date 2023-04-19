Suspect accused of stabbing two people at Clark University gym to appear in court

Police were dispatched to the gym on Downing Street at about 6:26 p.m. and officers located the two victims, who were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were stabbed Tuesday evening after a fight allegedly broke out during a pickup basketball game at the Clark University gym, Worcester police said.

A man accused of stabbing two people during a basketball game at Clark University was scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on Wednesday, on two counts of armed assault to murder, authorities said.

Knowledge Bethea, 18, of Worcester, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of armed assault to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury,” police said.

Advertisement

“Those charges may change when it comes to the arraignment,” Lindsay A. Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.’s office, said in an e-mail.

Worcester police said the people involved in the fight were not students.

Clark University said the Kneller Athletic Complex reopened for normal operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday and there was “no ongoing threat” at the campus.

“We are grateful for the swift response from our Clark University and Worcester police departments,” university officials said in a statement. “At this point, the police have confirmed that the situation last evening began when a fight broke out on the basketball court, involving a group of individuals not affiliated with Clark University. Two of those individuals sustained knife injuries and were transported to an area hospital. Initially, there were reports of multiple suspects, however police have now confirmed that there was only one suspect. That individual was apprehended at the scene and is now in custody. There is no ongoing threat.”

University officials declined to comment further on the incident.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.