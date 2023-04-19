Suspect in Maine slayings could face arraignment; police to hold press conference

In addition, officials will hold a briefing on the case at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to Maine State Police. No motive has been disclosed for the slayings or for the additional shootings.

Joseph Eaton could face a judge as early as Wednesday afternoon in connection with the case, law enforcement officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear if a lawyer had been assigned to represent him.

BOWDOIN, MAINE - A 34-year-old man who stands accused of fatally shooting four people in a home in this rural town Tuesday morning and then shooting three more victims in Yarmouth, Maine could be arraigned as soon as Wednesday on four counts of murder, officials said.

Police activity continued Wednesday at the Augusta Road home in Bowdoin where officials said Eaton allegedly committed the initial, fatal mass shooting. A bearded man wearing a ballcap and glasses pulled away from the residence Wednesday in a dark colored Jeep and shook his head at a reporter before leaving the area.

A long piece of yellow sheriff’s tape was stretched across the ground on the driveway. Investigators clad in dark uniforms and blue gloves could be seen moving around behind a large white truck parked in front of the house .

Authorities haven’t released the names of the four people killed at the home Wednesday morning, pending a positive identification from the medical examiner, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel A. Merry said Wednesday.

Merry said he had no information on the conditions of the three people shot in Yarmouth. Their names haven’t been released.

The gun violence unfolded Tuesday morning, when police found the four bodies at the home on Augusta Road, also known as Route 201.

A short time later, at around 10:30 a.m., three people were shot while driving their vehicles on Interstate 295 south near exit 15 in Yarmouth, a coastal town located about 25 miles south of Bowdoin, police said.

“We had reports of several vehicles being struck by gunfire,” Maine State Police Lieutenant Randall Keaten told reporters at the scene, according to video broadcast by WMTW.

The injured victims were taken to a local hospital, where one was in critical condition, Maine State Police said in a statement.

The neighborhood along Route 201 is heavily wooded, with homes spread far apart.

On Tuesday, one neighbor said a man and a woman had lived in the home for more than 40 years. The man runs a concrete business from the home. He described them as “God-fearing people,” and the woman attended a Bible study Monday night at a local church.

“Everyone is shocked,” the man, who asked not to be identified, said of the neighbors’ reaction to the deaths.

Neighbors were discussing the deaths on Facebook messenger, he said, showing the screen on his phone to a reporter.

“They’re an awfully nice couple,” he said.

The man added that he had heard gunshots Monday night and on Tuesday morning. But he didn’t suspect anything out of the ordinary because “everyone shoots” in the rural area.

He learned of the fatalities Tuesday morning from police, he said.

Maine Governor Janet Mills issued a statement expressing shock at the gun violence that erupted in the state’s picturesque Mid Coast region.

“Like people across Maine, I am shocked and deeply saddened — acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core,” Mills said in a statement posted to social media shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“My thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of those impacted by this tragedy, and I am praying for the quick recovery of those who are hospitalized,” the Democratic governor wrote.

She lauded law enforcement for its swift response to the multiple crime scenes.

“There is still much to learn, but I am grateful to the quick response of State, county, and local law enforcement to protect Maine people,” she wrote.

The highway shootings closed I-295, which connects coastal communities to Greater Portland, for several hours. It was later reopened.

One driver, identified as Mason Debay by WMTW, told the station he witnessed the shootings and saw “gun smoke out of the end of the barrel, coming from the vehicles.”

Multiple vehicles were “swerving around,” the highway, he told the station.

The shootings remain under investigation.

“I’m reading about the events that unfolded in #Maine today,” tweeted Dr. Nirav D. Shah, the principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who previously led the Maine CDC. “Tragedy upon tragedy.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.









