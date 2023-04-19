Suspect wanted in Quincy home invasion arrested

A man wanted for a violent home invasion in Quincy, where he allegedly fired a gun and stabbed several people, was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

Michael Campbell was arrested in Boston by Quincy police detectives, with assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Quincy police said in a statement.

He is due to be arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court on multiple charges including armed assault to murder, home invasion, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, Quincy police said in a statement.