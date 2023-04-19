Suspect wanted in Quincy home invasion arrested

A man wanted for a violent home invasion in Quincy, where he allegedly fired a gun and stabbed several people, was arrested Wednesday, according to police.
Michael Campbell was arrested in Boston by Quincy police detectives, with assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Quincy police said in a statement.
He is due to be arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court on multiple charges including armed assault to murder, home invasion, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, Quincy police said in a statement.
Around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Quincy police responded to a home in the 400 block of Granite Street, after receiving several calls reporting a possible home invasion, gunshots fired and people that were stabbed, Quincy police said in a statement issued Monday.
No one was shot, the Monday statement said, but multiple people were stabbed.
Three people inside the home were taken to hospitals, the Monday statement said. They have since been released from the hospital and did not suffer life threatening injuries, the Monday statement said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact qpdinfo@quincyma.gov.
