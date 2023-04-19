Temperatures in New England will begin to climb this week

A cool marine flow will be pushing up against the milder air Friday and Saturday. There will be a fairly significant temperature gradient between interior Connecticut and coastal Massachusetts. Where this gradient sets up will be critical in what sort of temperatures you experience.

As we head over the next 24 to 48 hours, warmer air will be trying to move north. It’s likely that Inland areas reach the 60s Thursday and Friday. Both days feature sunshine. The challenge is going to be temperatures east of Interstate 495.

It was a chilly morning across New England with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday afternoon, readings will reach the 50s.

Notice on the map below, the temperature forecast for Friday around Boston is right around 50 degrees, but as you move Inland it quickly goes into the 60s and even 70s. Remember, this is a model, it won’t be exact. These types of patterns are very difficult to predict specific high temperatures for the day because the difference of 5 or 10 miles can be 10-degrees warmer or cooler depending on which direction you’re going.

Cool marine air along the coast Friday could prevent the truly mild air from reaching Boston. WeatherBELL

Sunscreen is a must for the next several months as the UV light remains high until September.

At night, clear to partly cloudy skies will give an opportunity to check out Venus. This is the brightest planet in the sky and easy to pick out even with Boston’s city lights.

Looking west this week gives an opportunity to see Venus and the Pleiades near the Moon. Earthsky.org

Eventually clouds are going to thicken up later Saturday, and there is an increasing chance of rain as we move into Sunday. The total amount of precipitation and when it begins and ends are still in question.

You should plan on wet weather by mid to late morning Sunday continuing through the evening. If the weather system speeds up we could lose any dryness during the daylight hours.

The Euro ensemble forecast, a collection of models, shows about half to three-quarters of an inch of rain coming to New England Sunday into Monday. WeatherBELL

Over the next 6 to 10 days, the outlook favors average temperatures and average precipitation. This would put readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s much of the time with some shower activity, but not daily rain. If we could keep average precipitation for the next couple of months, it will help to avoid us slipping into drought later in the season.

Precipitation is forecast to be near average across New England as we conclude April. NOAA