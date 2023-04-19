Three teenagers arrested for allegedly attacking two men at MBTA Mattapan Station

They were both charged with assault and battery on an elder or disabled person, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and disorderly conduct on public conveyance. They were released on personal recognizance, according to the district attorney’s office.

Joshua Venter and Kevin Jones, both 18, were arraigned Tuesday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Three teenagers were arrested for allegedly attacking two men on Sunday at the MBTA’s Mattapan Station, after one had asked the teenagers asked to stop smoking on an MBTA trolley, authorities said.

Advertisement

A 16-year-old girl, whose name was not released because she is a juvenile , faces similar charges, the office said, and will be arraigned at a later date.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Transit police responded to the station and were notified that the group had fled on foot after attacking the passengers.

Aboard an MBTA trolley, a 63-year-old man had asked Venter to stop smoking because there was a baby in the trolley car, the statement said. Venter shouted at the man, then along with Jones, allegedly punched the victim when exiting the trolley.

When a second man tried to intervene, Venter, Jones and the girl allegedly attacked him as well, the statement said. A video captured by a witness showed the three allegedly stomping and kicking the second victim, who had visible lacerations on his head, lips, arms and knees.

The second victim followed Venter, Jones and the girl when they left the station and helped police identify them as they walked along Blue Hill Avenue.

“These young people reacted in an intolerable manner and they will be held accountable for their behavior,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “No one should have to fear taking public transportation or sticking up for others when someone is breaking basic MBTA rules. No smoking on buses, trolleys or platforms is one of those rules.”

Advertisement

Jones and Venter were released on personal recognizance and are scheduled to return to court on June 15 for pre-trial hearings. Jones has an open matter also charging him with assault and battery on an elder or disabled person, the statement said.





















Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.