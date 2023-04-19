fb-pixel Skip to main content

Truck crashes into gas pump in Norton, ends up dangling over a wall

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated April 19, 2023, 47 minutes ago

A box truck crashed into a gas pump and multiple vehicles at a Norfolk gas station on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, before coming to a rest with its front wheels dangling over a low wall.

Around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to the Daley Service Center at 2 Rockwood Road after receiving reports of a crash, Norfolk police and fire said in a statement.

The truck struck a traffic island before entering the gas station, the statement said.

Then, it struck a gas pump, two motor vehicles, and an aerial lift, the statement said, and came to a stop after crashing through a fence.

The driver of the box truck was transported to a hospital for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Norfolk police.

