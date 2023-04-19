Truck crashes into gas pump in Norton, ends up dangling over a wall

A box truck crashed into a gas pump and multiple vehicles at a Norfolk gas station on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, before coming to a rest with its front wheels dangling over a low wall.
Around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to the Daley Service Center at 2 Rockwood Road after receiving reports of a crash, Norfolk police and fire said in a statement.
The truck struck a traffic island before entering the gas station, the statement said.
Then, it struck a gas pump, two motor vehicles, and an aerial lift, the statement said, and came to a stop after crashing through a fence.
Advertisement
The driver of the box truck was transported to a hospital for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Norfolk police.
Please avoid the area of Main Street @ Rockwood Road while the Norfolk Police investigate a motor vehicle accident into a gas station.Posted by Norfolk,MA Police on Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.