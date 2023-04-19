Truck crashes into gas pump in Norton, ends up dangling over a wall

A box truck crashed into a gas pump and multiple vehicles at a Norfolk gas station on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, before coming to a rest with its front wheels dangling over a low wall.

Around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to the Daley Service Center at 2 Rockwood Road after receiving reports of a crash, Norfolk police and fire said in a statement.

The truck struck a traffic island before entering the gas station, the statement said.