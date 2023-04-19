Woman facing charge after puppy found abandoned in Groveland

A woman who allegedly abandoned a puppy in an alleyway in Groveland will be charged with animal cruelty, police said Wednesday.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Groveland police responded to a report of an abandoned Australian Shepherd in an alleyway off Main Street, Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said in a statement.

The dog was found uninjured, according to Gillen.