Woman facing charge after puppy found abandoned in Groveland

A woman who allegedly abandoned a puppy in an alleyway in Groveland will be charged with animal cruelty, police said Wednesday.
At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Groveland police responded to a report of an abandoned Australian Shepherd in an alleyway off Main Street, Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said in a statement.
The dog was found uninjured, according to Gillen.
The woman, who was not identified because she was not arrested, will be summoned to appear at Haverhill District Court at a later date, the statement said.
