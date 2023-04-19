Cheerleaders leaving practice were shot after getting in wrong car, teen says

Police responded to reports of gunshots outside an H-E-B supermarket after midnight, authorities said in a news release. They arrested and charged Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, in what they called “an altercation . . . in the parking lot of HEB” in which “multiple shots were fired into a vehicle.”

The Elgin, Texas, shooting is the third headline-making incident in less than a week in which someone was shot while approaching a person they apparently did not know.

Two Texas cheerleaders were shot, and one of them critically injured, early Tuesday after they mistakenly got into the wrong car in a grocery store parking lot, one of the girls said.

One of the victims was identified by her coach as Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school senior and cheerleader for the Round Rock Independent School District, near Austin. Washington “sustained serious injuries” when she was shot in the back and a leg, police said. She was transported to a hospital by helicopter and is in critical condition, they said. A GoFundMe for Washington says she is “stable in the ICU and will have a long road to recovery.”

The other cheerleader struck by gunfire, Heather Roth, suffered a graze wound on one of her legs and was released from the scene of the shooting, authorities said.

At a Tuesday night vigil shared to Instagram Live, Roth said she and three other cheerleaders with Woodlands Elite Cheer Co. had just completed their Monday night practice when they arrived at the H-E-B parking lot, which their carpool used. When Roth got into a car she thought was a friend’s, she realized that a man was in the passenger seat and quickly got out, she said. After Roth got into her friend’s car, she said, she saw Rodriguez approach and rolled down her window to apologize.

But what unfolded would echo what happened last week to Ralph Yarl in Kansas City, Mo., and Kaylin Gillis in upstate New York.

“He pulled out a gun, and then he just started shooting at all of us,” Roth said, according to KHOU, an CBS affiliate in Houston. She added, “Payton opens the door, and she starts throwing up blood.”

Two other cheerleaders, identified by Woodlands Elite Cheer on Facebook as Keyona and Genesis, were also involved but not injured.

The incident comes as the shootings of Yarl and Gillis have become a flash point in the national debate on gun violence and self-defense.

An 84-year-old white man is in custody after opening fire on Yarl, a Black 16-year-old who rang the man’s doorbell after going to the wrong home to pick up his siblings. Andrew D. Lester, charged with felony assault and armed criminal action, told police that “it was the last thing he wanted to do, but he was ‘scared to death’ ” because of the teenager’s size and his own age and inability to defend himself, according to the criminal complaint. Yarl is recuperating.

Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said there was “a racial component to the case,” and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has emphasized that Yarl was shot “because he was existing while Black.”

Gillis, 20, was fatally shot after she and her friends accidentally pulled into the wrong driveway in Hebron, N.Y., while looking for a friend’s house. Kevin Monahan, the 65-year-old homeowner, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Texas cheerleaders typically carpooled for practice three times a week from the Austin area to the Woodlands Elite Cheer, a competitive cheerleading company in Oak Ridge North, Texas, about 35 miles north of Houston, according to KTRK, an ABC station in Houston. Lynne Shearer, co-owner of Woodlands Elite Cheer Co., told KXAN, an NBC affiliate in Austin, that the girls had “grown up” in her gym, with many of them starting as young as 8.

Roth said she was initially panicked at thinking that a stranger was in her friend’s car, before realizing she had the wrong vehicle, KHOU reported. When she started to apologize, the man threw up his hands, pulled out a gun, and began to shoot, she said on Instagram Live.

Shearer, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday, told KXAN that the girls “tried to speed off and he shot his gun, like five times or so into the car.”

Additional or enhanced charges against Rodriguez are likely, police said. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. A police spokesperson told The Washington Post that an update on the case is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Cheerleaders, staff, and family members at the Tuesday night vigil said they were all praying for Washington, whom Shearer lauded as “literally one of the very best that’s ever done this sport.” Her coaches say Washington has been an inspiration to her teammates, as she’s been competing with one lung. One coach said during the Instagram Live that Washington, who is headed to Baylor University to compete on its acrobatic and tumbling team, has damage to multiple organs and had to have her spleen removed because of the shooting, according to KTRK.

The GoFundMe set up to pay for Washington’s medical expenses had raised more than $68,000 as of Wednesday morning.

As the Texas cheerleaders prepare to compete at this month’s Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando without Washington as their leader, Shearer reflected on the shooting:

“These girls were just trying to get home.”