Lawmakers get classified briefing on alleged leaks by Massachusetts Guardsman

“We want a thorough review of all these activities and clearly there’s going to be some changes,” said Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, who made that request along with the panel’s top Republican, Marco Rubio of Florida.

Airman Jack D. Teixeira , 21, was accused in federal court of leaking a trove of classified documents online in a massive national security breach. Teixeira removed the material while working at the Air National Guard’s 102nd Intelligence wing on Cape Cod, authorities say.

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers emerged Wednesday from classified briefings on the alleged intelligence leaks by a Massachusetts Guardsman saying there was little new information and a need for reforms.

The briefings were held as the Defense Department launches a 45-day review to determine how the breach happened and make recommendations for preventing a repeat.

Warner said they had “a whole host of questions” including access to classified documents, internal Defense Department security controls and how to continuously vet people with security clearances.

”I think a lot of us wondered how a 21-year-old airman gets access to all of this information,” Warner told reporters after the Senate’s briefing. “But I would remind you we’ve got a lot of young men and women in our military that play incredibly critical national security roles and that has always been the case.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday during a trip to Sweden that Teixeira’s age wasn’t the problem.

”The vast majority of our military is young, and so it’s not exceptional that young people are doing important things in our military,” Austin told reporters. “The issue is how you responsibly execute or carry out your duties and how you protect the information.”

Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, said administration officials at the briefing were careful not to say much about Teixeira given he faces criminal charges and is entitled to due process protections. But Kennedy said there needed to be tighter controls on the nation’s secrets.

”You just can’t let someone like this have access to this kind of classified information, and if you do, you ought to at least use technology to block that person from being able to share it,” Kennedy said. “I mean, most of us can put controls on the internet to stop our kids from looking at pornography for God’s sakes.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said she agreed with the Defense Department decision to temporarily halt the intelligence operations of the Joint Base Cape Cod Air National Guard unit where Teixeira worked.

”It’s important to tear that unit down to the ground to discover any problems and then rebuild it,” she said of the 102nd Intelligence Wing. “I believe that unit is strong and has many good people in service, but it will reassure everyone at the Department of Defense and throughout our country that all the appropriate steps have been taken that there’s no ongoing problem.”

Representative Bill Keating, a Bourne Democrat whose district includes Joint Base Cape Cod, said after a separate House briefing that he believes the unit was shut down to assist in the probe.

“I think that anything that could help the investigation, in their minds, is important,” he said of federal officials. The breach aside, US intelligence units do “first-rate” work, Keating said.

Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Newton Democrat, said that he remains unsatisfied with the answers Congress is getting from the Pentagon about the foreign policy implications of the leaked documents.

He added that he has questions for the Pentagon about the “breakdown in compliance with existing policies and procedures.” Based on his understanding of the case, Teixeira should not have had access to the classified material that was leaked, Auchincloss said.

“Congress is going to keep the pressure on the Pentagon to come back with more precise, substantive and proactive measures,” he said.









Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera. Jorja Siemons can be reached at jorja.siemons@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @JorjaSiemons.