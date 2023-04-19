Reflecting on the power of the human spirit

Thank you, Boston Globe, for the stirring and deeply heartfelt “Tales of Triumph” (Magazine, April 16), wherein you presented another dimension of the Boston Marathon by sharing the stories of those who were participants throughout many years of this iconic event. Each tale contained such vivid imagery filled with passion and determination — along with touches of humor, reflecting the power of the human spirit — all within the context of this physically and emotionally demanding sport. And to cap off these accounts of such sheer inspiration, you concluded with Barack Obama’s “Love Letter to Boston.” His words spoken a day after the horrendous events of 2013 at a memorial service, which encompassed all of the potential for goodness that can exist in our fellow men and women, further deepened the depths of emotions. I was consumed with tears.

Ian von Franckenstein