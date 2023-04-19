Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o spells trouble for ball carriers

A true old-fashioned, old-school smashmouther, To’oTo’o (for the record, it’s TOE-oh-TOE-oh) has off-the-charts instincts and explosiveness. Those traits allow the 6-foot-1-inch, 227-pounder to get the jump on plays — and on the guy with the ball.

A California prep legend, To’oTo’o led De La Salle High to a 12-1 record as a standout linebacker (76 tackles) and running back (489 yards). The Spartans’ lone loss came in the state title game, in which To’oTo’o played despite a broken foot.

To’oTo’o continued his destructive ways at Tennessee, where in 2019 he became the first true freshman to start a game for the Vols since 2011. He was named a freshman All-American after collecting 72 tackles.

He followed that with a 76-tackle campaign before deciding to transfer after Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was dismissed.

To’oTo’o landed in Tuscaloosa — not a bad place for an emerging star — where he teamed with Will Anderson Jr. to form one of the best 1-2 punches in the country.

To’oTo’o led the Tide with 112 tackles in 2021 en route to a second-team All-SEC selection. He followed that up with 94 tackles and a first team All-SEC nod last season.

As the Mike linebacker, To’oTo’o was responsible for making the calls for the Tide’s varied defensive looks. It was a job he handled with aplomb, according to his coach.

“Henry is one of those guys that gets it. He sees it almost like a coach,” Nick Saban told reporters last season. “He’s a great communicator, so I think he makes calls up front that really makes the other part of the front seven feel more comfortable and confident in what they’re doing and how we can execute together as a group.”

The Patriots preach the importance of communication on defense, and To’oTo’o, who is projected as a middle-round pick, could provide an infusion of youth to build nice depth in the middle of the second level behind Ja’Whaun Bentley and Raekwon McMillan.

Here’s a look at some of the top linebackers available in the draft:

Jack Campbell, Iowa. Projected round: 1-2.

This rangy, 6-4, 249-pounder is coming off an insane two-year run of productivity in which he piled up 271 tackles ... Flashes impressive lateral movement before exploding into gaps and running backs ... The Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker, he swats blockers like flies ... Campbell is also an aware pass defender, breaking up 15 in his career ... His instincts and athleticism make him an ideal Mike linebacker at the pro level ... Fun fact: Campbell is the first Hawkeye to win the William V. Campbell (no relation) Award, a.k.a. the Academic Heisman.

Drew Sanders, Arkansas. Projected round: 1-2.

After two nondescript seasons at Alabama, Sanders transferred and burst onto the national landscape with a spectacular season, collecting 103 tackles and 9.5 sacks ... Sanders has excellent size (6-4, 235) and versatility ... Could be slotted into any number of roles across the front seven a la Mike Vrabel and Dont’a Hightower ... He moves swiftly from sideline to sideline and delivers cringe-worthy hits ... Sanders will miss the occasional tackle; he’ll guess wrong from time to time ... Fun fact: He’s the first All-American linebacker in Arkansas history.

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin. Projected round: 2-3.

Gets off the edge in a blink ... Possibly the strongest hands in the draft; when he gets his mitts on you, you’re finished ... The 6-2, 240-pounder has superb pre-snap skills and gets in the backfield faster that greased lightning … Piled up 36 tackles for losses in 31 games for Badgers ... Loves to guess the snap count, and that will get him in trouble sometimes ... Older brother Nate is a guard with the Jets ... Fun fact: Had one of the best responses of Scouting Combine week when asked what he tells teams about his perceived lack of size: “Dynamite comes in small packages.”

Trent Simpson, Clemson. Projected round: 2-3.

One of the most athletic players in the class, regardless of position ... Can stuff the run but also cover tight ends proficiently on underneath crossing routes ... Treats his 6-2, 235-pound frame like a wrecking ball and will stun ball carriers on contact ... Also lined up against slot receivers for the Tigers, but that will be a big ask at the NFL level ... Considers spying the quarterback his favorite duty. “When I see that quarterback move off the spot, I know I’ve got the speed, and I have a great awareness of angles,” he said at the combine. “Once I see the angle, I’ll probably get him every time.” ... Fun fact: Grew up at Fort Benning, Ga., where his father was a decorated Army Ranger. “I take pride in that my dad fights for this country,” he said. “He’s a great man, great leader.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.