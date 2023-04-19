Bruins’ hands and heads not in lockstep with legs in a stunning loss to Panthers in Game 2

In short, anticipation. From Day 1 in training camp, Montgomery has preached the mental skill of getting to areas where the puck will be, as opposed to being locked in on its current GPS coordinate. Brett Hull was among the best at getting to areas on the ice where he felt he best could receive a feed, or best be able to collect deflected pucks or rebounds.

“Speed … how we move the puck in all three zones,” the Bruins coach said prior to puck drop in Game 2 at TD Garden. “And the people off the puck, more than the puck moving — knowing where the puck’s going and getting there.”

Jim Montgomery wanted to see more pace from his Bruins in Game 2. Lack of speed, he felt, contributed to what he felt was a rather flat performance at five on five in Game 1.

Well, the Bruins had the pace, but their hands and heads weren’t in lockstep with their legs in their 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

They fired 54 times over the opening 40:00 — proof that they were moving. They also had 29 shots on net — matching their Game 1 output over the full 60 — but they weren’t finishing good attempts. They also lost track of their puck management game.

Defensively, they were far too slipshod at key moments. A sloppy turnover by Brandon Carlo in the second led directly to Eric Staal’s goal for the 2-1 lead.

In the third period, less than five minutes after Brandon Montour provided the 3-2 lead, Charlie McAvoy couldn’t handle the pressure along the wall from a steamrolling Sam Bennett. In a bang-bang play, Matthew Tkachuk fed Carter Verhaeghe for the 4-2 lead, and the series was headed to Sunrise, Fla., in a 2-2 deadlock.

Perhaps the best example of unfinished work on offense came with 16.1 seconds left in the second, just over two minutes after Tyler Bertuzzi provided the 2-2 equalizer. Pavel Zacha was in the right spot, at the left post, as Brad Marchand fed in a cross slot-diagonal. It was all there for Zacha to put away, and provide the Bruins with their first lead of the night, but journeyman Alex Lyon snuffed out the chance.

Over the first 40 minutes, the Bruins had 12 shots blocked on the way to the net, and missed entirely with 13 more. Too many opportunities turned into nothing.

Anticipation also a was a Bobby Orr hallmark. Check his highlight reel. Even at his high-end speed out of his own end of the ice, he had the uncanny ability to read the ice ahead of him, then dart to spots as they opened, similar to hitting traffic lights just right on, say, the Fresh Pond Parkway.

Some other observations from Game 2:

▪ Matthew Tkachuk’s gifts are many, particularly his valuable hands, great for retrieving loose change around the net and for finishing scoring attempts. Exhibit A: his goal in Game 1, the only one allowed by Linus Ullmark. One of only three NHLers to reach the 100-point mark each of the last two seasons, Tkachuk went backhand to forehand, then popped the puck by Ullmark’s blocker to cut the lead to 2-1. Real touch.

“Less than average skater,” noted one opposing front office exec, sizing up Tkachuk’s game. “But soft hands, great hockey IQ, especially around the net, and he can finish.”

Tkachuk assisted on the Sam Bennet goal that provided the Panthers with their first lead (1-0) of the series.

▪ Florida rolled out a frustrating forechecking exhibition in Game 1, particularly in the middle period, which contributed to the Bruins going without a shot over a stretch of nine minutes.

“We were slow, for us,” said Montgomery. “A lot of that is Florida. They were right on top of us. They’re checking really well — but we were slow. To me, that didn’t look like Bruins hockey, offensively.”

The Florida forecheck was not nearly as effective in the first couple of periods.

In fact, it was excellent forechecking by Tomas Nosek on the PK that led to Brad Marchand’s goal that pulled the Bruins even, 1-1, in the second. Nosek put the clamps on Anthony Duclair at the half-wall, in Florida’s defensive end, forcing Duclair to throw a puck blindly toward the slot. Marchand picked it high in the zone and snapped home his second of the series.

▪ The ornery Sam Bennett, ex- of the Flames, made his series debut, and it was a bold one. He landed a solid smack on Charlie McAvoy with 21 seconds gone in the opening period. He also provided the 1-0 lead in the second, capitalizing on a Brandon Carlo turnover.

Bennett is among the top No. 2 centers in the game. Not a big scorer, but a big nuisance, with ample skill. He had six shots on net, a perfect 6 for 6 with his attempts, in the first two periods

▪ McAvoy landed a career-high eight hits in Game 1.

The NHL began tabulating hits in 2005. Since then, only four Bruins have recorded more than eight smacks in a playoff game: Milan Lucic and Andrew Ference (10 each); Vladimir Sobotka and Zdeno Chara (nine each).

“That’s just Charlie being Charlie,” said Montgomery, asked if he made hitting a point of emphasis for McAvoy going into the series. “He’s a competitor. When the temperature rises and the stakes rise, his competitiveness does … and it’s already high.”

In regular season action, McAvoy twice landed seven hits, most recently against the Sharks on Feb. 18, 2019.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.