Bruins just not good enough in Game 2, will head to Florida with series tied after Panthers finish strong

The game marked only the third time Linus Ullmark (24 saves) allowed four or more goals in 2022-23. He should not have to wear it. His mates struggled in the face of the Panthers’ forecheck, committed turnovers that left their netminder on an island, and struggled to score at even strength.

Dominant in third periods all year long, the Bruins allowed four goals in the final 20 minutes of Game 2 and lost, 6-3, Wednesday night at TD Garden to even the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Anyone who felt this first-round series would be a cakewalk now knows that the Bruins are in a fistfight.

Advertisement

The Bruins, who won their previous nine games dating back to the regular season, struggled to put clean touches on the puck. It is difficult to find a Spoked-B skater who made safe plays consistently. The Bruins, plus-54 in third periods when the next-best team (New Jersey) was plus-39, had their first faceplant in recent memory.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Taylor Hall’s goal with 1:10 remaining accounted for the final score.

The game got off to a choppy, chippy start that saw a whole lotta rough stuff go uncalled. On a night where both teams rolled up their sleeves and tussled for available ice, and where discipline on both sides of the puck was at midseason levels, the score was all square after 40 minutes.

Refs separate Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic and Panthers Ryan Lomberg with seconds left in the game as they were fighting. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Goals by Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi, the Bruins’ grease bros, had the home team at 2-2 with the visitors through two periods.

Missed passes, short-circuited connections and tentative defending had the Bruins down by a goal at 1:42 of the second period. The Panthers had their first lead of the series after multiple misplays by the Bruins culminated with Brandon Carlo’s botched outlet.

Second-line center Sam Bennett, playing his first game since March 20 (groin), brought the gift to Ullmark’s doorstep. Bennett took a sliding whack to get the puck over the line.

Advertisement

The Shorty King made it a whole new game.

With Hampus Lindholm in the penalty box for a skate trip on Sam Reinhart, Tomas Nosek used his legs to force a turnover against Anthony Duclair. Marchand stepped into Duclair’s pass, and overpowered Panthers goalie Alex Lyon (34 saves) with a laser of a shot that tied it at 12:13.

That was Marchand’s second career playoff SHG, the first coming in Game 3 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, when he scooted past all five Canucks and roofed it over Roberto Luongo, today serving as Florida’s head of goaltending.

As the suddenly alive TD Garden crowd was belting the chorus of “Livin’ on a Prayer” a cappella, the Bruins left Eric Staal uncovered. The 38-year-old walked into the slot and ripped a snapshot past Ullmark at 14:18.

On the power play at 17:01, Bertuzzi scored his first career playoff goal off his left boot, standing in front of Lyon as a Pavel Zacha missile arrived.

Bertuzzi then engaged in a slash-fest with Matthew Tkachuk on his next turn.

Special teams were keeping the Bruins afloat. The Bruins, hoping for better five-on-five results after a so-so playoff opener, were outscored, 2-0, at even strength through two periods. They did control shot attempts, 40-23, and shots, 19-15, but this is results season.

Florida went ahead, 3-2, just 22 seconds into the third period. With Aleksander Barkov and Charlie McAvoy tied up in front, Brandon Montour’s point shot sailed past the screen and over Ullmark’s blocker.

Advertisement

The Bruins struggled to exit the zone at times, critically seven minutes into the third, when Dmitry Orlov was stuck defending a quick two-on-one off a McAvoy turnover. Carter Verhaeghe, the 42-goal scorer, took a feed from Tkachuk and roofed one over Ullmark’s windmill save attempt.

At 12:30, Montour loaded up at the blue line and teed off through four Spoked-B sweaters, none of whom got in front of the shot, and found space over Ullmark’s glove.

For the first time in a long time, a smattering of Bruins fans headed for the exits. They streamed out of the building when Eetu Luostarinen fired home an empty-netter with 2:25 left.





Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.