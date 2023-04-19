Can the Bruins take a 2-0 lead on the Panthers? Follow along here.

The Bruins will take on the Panthers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday night. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

They are once again without Patrice Bergeron. The captain, who missed Game 1 with an upper-body injury, skated on his own prior to puck drop. Coach Jim Montgomery said the captain’s issue is not related to the illness that has been going around the team.

“He’s progressing well, so he’s day-by-day,” Montgomery said after the morning workout in Brighton. “But he’s a no for tonight.” Read more here.